All Trade Evolutions in Pokemon

Other than the standard levelling process, there is a number of different mechanics involved with evolution in the Pokemon games. This can range from learning new moves, being restricted to gender, using items, and one of the very first evolution mechanics invented; trading. It isn’t always easy to keep track of which ‘Mons evolve through trades, so we’ve got you covered with a complete list of every species that evolves once swapped on to a new Trainer.
Pokemon – All Trade Evolutions, Listed
Evolves via Trade
- Kadabra will evolve into Alakazam
- Machoke will evolve into Machamp
- Graveler will evolve into Golem
- Alolan Graveler will evolve into Alolan Golem
- Haunter will evolve into Gengar
- Boldore will evolve into Gigalith
- Gurrdurr will evolve into Conkeldurr
- Karrablast will evolve into Escavalier when traded for a Shelmet
- Shelmet will evolve into Accelgor when traded for a Karrablast
- Phantump will evolve into Trevenant
- Pumpkaboo will evolve into Gourgeist
Evolves via Trade + Hold Item
- Poliwhirl will evolve into Politoed when traded whilst holding a King’s Rock
- Slowbro will evolve into Slowking when traded whilst holding a King’s Rock
- Seadra will evolve into Kingdra when traded whilst holding a Dragon Scale
- Onix will evolve into Steelix when traded whilst holding a Metal Coat
- Scyther will evolve into Scizor when traded whilst holding a Metal Coat
- Rhydon will evolve into Rhyperior when traded whilst holding a Protector
- Electabuzz will evolve into Electivire when traded whilst holding a Electirizer
- Magamar will evolve into Magmortar when traded whilst holding a Magmarizer
- Porygon will evolve into Porygon2 when traded whilst holding an Upgrade
- Porygon2 will evolve into Porygon-Z when traded whilst holding a Dubious Disk
- Feebas will evolve into Milotic when traded whilst holding a Prism Scale, or levelled up with maximum Beauty
- Dusclops will evolve into Dusknoir when traded whilst holding a Reaper Cloth
- Clamperl will evolve into Huntail or Gorebyss when traded whilst holding a Deep Sea Scale
- Spritzee will evolve into Aromatise when traded whilst holding a Sachet
- Swirlix will evolve into Slurpuff when trade whilst holding a Whipped Dream
That's everything you need to know about all trade evolutions in Pokemon games.