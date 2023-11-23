All Trade Evolutions in Pokemon

Other than the standard levelling process, there is a number of different mechanics involved with evolution in the Pokemon games. This can range from learning new moves, being restricted to gender, using items, and one of the very first evolution mechanics invented; trading. It isn’t always easy to keep track of which ‘Mons evolve through trades, so we’ve got you covered with a complete list of every species that evolves once swapped on to a new Trainer.

Pokemon – All Trade Evolutions, Listed

Evolves via Trade

Kadabra will evolve into Alakazam

Machoke will evolve into Machamp

Graveler will evolve into Golem

Alolan Graveler will evolve into Alolan Golem

Haunter will evolve into Gengar

Boldore will evolve into Gigalith

Gurrdurr will evolve into Conkeldurr

Karrablast will evolve into Escavalier when traded for a Shelmet

Shelmet will evolve into Accelgor when traded for a Karrablast

Phantump will evolve into Trevenant

Pumpkaboo will evolve into Gourgeist

Evolves via Trade + Hold Item

Poliwhirl will evolve into Politoed when traded whilst holding a King’s Rock

Slowbro will evolve into Slowking when traded whilst holding a King’s Rock

Seadra will evolve into Kingdra when traded whilst holding a Dragon Scale

Onix will evolve into Steelix when traded whilst holding a Metal Coat

Scyther will evolve into Scizor when traded whilst holding a Metal Coat

Rhydon will evolve into Rhyperior when traded whilst holding a Protector

Electabuzz will evolve into Electivire when traded whilst holding a Electirizer

Magamar will evolve into Magmortar when traded whilst holding a Magmarizer

Porygon will evolve into Porygon2 when traded whilst holding an Upgrade

Porygon2 will evolve into Porygon-Z when traded whilst holding a Dubious Disk

Feebas will evolve into Milotic when traded whilst holding a Prism Scale, or levelled up with maximum Beauty

Dusclops will evolve into Dusknoir when traded whilst holding a Reaper Cloth

Clamperl will evolve into Huntail or Gorebyss when traded whilst holding a Deep Sea Scale

Spritzee will evolve into Aromatise when traded whilst holding a Sachet

Swirlix will evolve into Slurpuff when trade whilst holding a Whipped Dream

That's everything you need to know about all trade evolutions in Pokemon games.