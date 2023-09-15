Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: Where To Catch Timburr & How To Evolve into Gurdurr in Teal Mask DLC

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first DLC, The Teal Mask, has brought back a number of Pokemon from previous generations. Some of which include the Timburr line, Timburr, Gurdurr, and Conkeldurr. However, players are confused about where to catch them, as well as how to evolve them. So today, we’re discussing where to catch and evolve Timburr and its line in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC.

Timburr Catch Locations In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Timburr isn’t too difficult to locate on Kitakami Island and can be found in numerous locations, as shown in the screenshot below. In particular, you’ll find a lot of them on Oni Mountain, which is the middle highlighted area of the map.

Image Source Nintendo via Twinfinite

You can also find them in the northwest and southeast regions of the island, so make sure you’re venturing out this way if you’re having no luck at Oni Mountain. Though, in my experience, I found one almost immediately when exploring the mountain, so fingers crossed you’ll have a similar experience.

They appear in hordes pretty commonly as you scale the mountain. Otherwise, you’ll find them roaming around in the other highlighted areas.

How To Evolve Timburr Into Gurdurr

Thankfully, evolving Timburr into Gurdurr is a simple task. Typically, you would need to train it to level 25, but by the time you’d catch one during the DLC, it would already be somewhere in the 50’s.

Image Source: Nintendo via Twinfinite

As such, all you need to do is level it up once, and it will evolve into Gurdurr.

How To Evolve Gurdurr Into Conkeldurr

Unfortunately, evolving Gurdurr into Conkeldurr is more complicated, as in order to do so, you must trade Gurdurr with another trainer. When traded, Gurdurr will evolve into Conkeldurr, and the other trainer must trade it back to you. It’s a tedious process, but worth the results considering how strong Conkeldurr is.

And that’s everything you need to know where to catch and evolve Timburr and its line in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Teal Mask DLC. For more on the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC, take a look at the links below.