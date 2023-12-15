Where to Find & Catch Beldum in Pokemon Indigo Disk

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC has brought the arrival of many returning Pokemon from previous Generations to make up the Blueberry Pokedex. Among them is Beldum, the first form of the very popular Metagross evolution line that was introduced in Generation 3. If you’re looking to get this powerhouse ‘Mon on your team, you’ll need to start with Beldum, and we’ve got you covered with exactly where you can pick one up.

Pokemon Indigo Disk Beldum Location

In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk expansion, Beldum is a Steel/Psychic Dual-Type that evolves into the powerful Pseudo-Legandary, Metagross. For this reason, Beldum is a high priority for many Trainers to discover and catch as soon as possible in the Indigo Disk, and we’ve got all the steps you’ll need, so continue below.

To encounter Beldum, players will first need to head over to Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium and navigate to the Polar Biome where Beldum can be found. As indicated on the map below, the Polari Biome is located on the North-Western side of the dome, with Beldum’s habitat highlighted in yellow.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Be sure to prioritize your hunt within these areas to find the most success in stumbling across Beldum. However, this Pokemon is detailed to be a rare encounter in the Pokedex, so you may need to stick at it for a while before running into luck. If you’re getting stuck in your searches, try exploring nearby caves, as this is where Beldum is known to reside.

As long as you stick to these areas, Beldum should show up sooner or later.

That’s everything you need to know about obtaining Beldum in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Now that you know how to add this ‘Mon to your Pokedex, why not check out our guides for catching other Pokemon, such as Minior, or Milcery?