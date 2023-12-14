Where to Find & Catch Minior in Pokemon Indigo Disk

There are plenty of new and returning Pokemon to catch in Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, including Minior, the star-shaped Rock/Flying Dual-Type native to Alola.

Despite being present in the Indigo Disk, Minior’s location is rather hard to discover due to a lack of information provided by the Blueberry Pokedex. Don’t worry though, we’ve got you covered with the best spot to grab one of these colorful little stars for your team.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Indigo Disk – Where to Find & Catch Minior

Minior is a returning Pokemon who may very well bamboozle Trainers in Scarlet and Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC, and for good reason. While most ‘Mons have some details in their Pokedex entries regarding where they live and hints for hunting them down, Minior’s entry remains blank.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

While the reason for this is often because that specific Pokemon is unobtainable in the wild, or a version-exclusive, this is not the case with Minior. It turns out that Minior is indeed obtainable from the wilderness in the Blueberry Academy Terrarium, but these details aren’t recorded in the Dex for whatever reason.

To find Minior in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo DIsk, players will need to head over to the Polar Biome of Blueberry Academy’s Terrarium. Minior appears to be a very rare Pokemon, as its appearance was scarce even in the Biome it likes to call home. However, there is one particular spot on the map where Minior likes to spawn, which is indicated by the orange flag in the map screenshot below. Specifically, you’ll find Minior at the top of the mountain, floating next to the cliff.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about where to find and catch Minior in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Indigo Disk DLC. Now that you know where to collect your falling star friend, why not take a look at our guide covering all version exclusives in the Indigo Disk? This way you can plan for which ‘Mons you can hunt yourself and which ones will require a Trade to obtain.