Doll from Girls Frontline 2 Exilium
Image by SUNBORN
Category:
Guides

Girls Frontline 2 Exilium Tier List (December 2024)

Here is how to become a meta slave...
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
|

Published: Dec 4, 2024 09:11 am

GFL2 Exilium is, combat-wise, one of the most complex gachas you’ll ever play, and without a tier list, you’re bound to waste your resources and slow down your progress. To help learn which T-Dolls are the best and why, here is our definitive Girls Frontline 2 Exilium tier list!

Girls Frontline 2 Exilium (GFL2) T-Doll Tier List

Girls Frontline 2 Exilium (GFL2) T-Doll tier list for the global release
Image via TierMaker
You can find our Girls Frontline 2 Exilium tier list in the image above. It’s an overall tier list that ranks the performance of each T-Doll in GFL2 across all game modes. So, it’s basically a priority list of which dolls you should pull for and upgrade first.

However, know that each T-Doll has its perks, and depending on the game mode, some might outperform or underperform compared to other dolls of the same tier. If you want to learn more about each girl’s strengths and weaknesses, check out the T-Doll summaries below.

S Tier GFL2 T-Dolls

T-DollRole & Important TraitsProsCons
Suomi doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Suomi		Support
SMG
Shielder
Buffer
Healer
Freeze DMG		+ Very good Stability DMG
+ Very good shields & heals
+ Restores ally Stability
+ AoE debuffs, buffs, heals, and shields
+ Can cleanse Stun, Taunt, and Paralysis on herself
+ Doesn’t require dupes to work
+ Very good Neural Helix buffs		 Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels
High Confectance costs on skills
Qiongjiu doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Qiongjiu		Sentinel
Assault Rifle
Burn DMG
Single-target		+ Deals insane DMG with support attacks
+ Works really well with other Burn T-Dolls
+ Extremely good single-target DPS
+ Solid Stability DMG
+ Cleanses buffs from enemies
+ Low cooldowns & Confectance costs		 Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels
Same is true for her Neural Helix buffs
Subpar performer on non-Burn teams
Tololo doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Tololo		Sentinel
Assault Rifle
Hydro DMG
Single-target		+ Has extra actions at the start of combat and can one-shot enemies
+ Very good Neural Helix buffs
+ Doesn’t need dupes to work well
+ Low cooldowns and no Confectance costs		 Her passive Crit Rate & DMG needs time to ramp up
There are better DMG options in the end-game
Sabrina doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Sabrina		Bulwark
Shotgun
Hydro DMG
AoE
Protector		+ Good AoE DMG and debuffs
+ Extremely good Stability DMG
+ Destroys cover
+ Protects allies
+ Recovers Stability quickly
+ Very good area control
+ Works really well with other Hydro T-Dolls		 Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels
Same is true for her Neural Helix buffs

Ullrid doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Ullrid		Vanguard
Blade
Physical DMG
Single-target
Melee		+ Becomes untargetable below 50% (Fortification Lv. 5)
+ Extreme mobility
+ Extreme single-target DMG
+ One-shot potential
+ Low cooldowns & Confectance costs		 Requires dupes to become really strong
Not that good for the early game
Low range
Vepley doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Vepley		Vanguard
Shotgun
Physical DMG
AoE		+ Applies vulnerability on enemies
+ Cleanses buffs on enemies
+ Destroys cover in melee
+ Good AoE
+ Good mobility
+ Can knock back enemies		 Her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels
Relatively low range
Outclassed by other Elite T-Dolls early on
Ksenia doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Ksenia		Support
Handgun
Burn DMG
Healer		+ Good stability DMG
+ Works really well with other Burn T-Dolls
+ Solid heals and buffs
+ Doesn’t require many dupes to work		 Other supports have better heals
No AoE heals
Subpar performer on non-Burn teams
Cheeta doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Cheeta		Support
SMG
Burn DMG
Buffer
Healer		+ Provides really good buffs and heals
+ Passive heals through Action Support
+ Very good DPS for a support character
+ Works really well with other Burn T-Dolls		 Her buffs are RNG
No Stability regen
Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels
Same is true for her Neural Helix buffs
Sharkry doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Sharkry		Sentinel
Assault Rifle
Burn DMG
Single-Target		+ Works really well with other Burn T-Dolls
+ Self-heals
+ Extremely good single-target DMG
+ Very good Stability DMG		 Needs Fortification and Neural Helix buffs to become OP
Relatively bad mobility
Requires other Burn T-Dolls on her team to be really good

A Tier GFL2 T-Dolls

T-DollRole & Important TraitsProsCons
Mosin-Nagant doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Mosin-Nagant		Sentinel
Sniper Rifle
Electric DMG
Single-target
CC		+ Can lock down single targets with her stuns and debuffs
+ Good single-target DPS
+ Good range
+ Low cooldowns & Confectance costs		 Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels
Same is true for her Neural Helix buffs
Her Action Support requires enemies to be in Stability Break
Low mobility
Peritya doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Peritya		Sentinel
LMG
Corrosion DMG
AoE		+ Cleanses enemy buffs in AoE
+ Very good AoE DPS and Stability DMG
+ Can group enemies		 Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels
Same is true for her Neural Helix buffs
Requires AoE allies for Action Support to trigger
Bad single-target DPS
Colphne doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Colphne		Support
Healer
Hydro DMG
Buffer		+ Very good single-target heals
+ Cleanses debuffs and applies defensive buffs
+ Removes Taunt
+ Gets AoE heals via Neural Helix upgrades		 Non-existent DPS
Subpar offensive buffs
Relatively bad Fortification buffs
Groza doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Groza		Bulwark
Assault Rifle
Physical DMG
Buffer
Protector		+ Reduces ally Stability Damage taken
+ Buffs ally defense
+ Applies Movement Down
+ Solid AoE and single-target DPS
+ Good stability DMG		 Jack of all trades; master of none
Relatively bad Fortification buffs
Some crucial Neural Helix buffs are unavailable early on
Lotta doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Lotta		Sentinel
Shotgun
Freeze DMG
AoE		+ Destroys cover
+ Good AoE DMG and debuffs
+ Can fully replenish her Confectance Index
+ Has knock back (Neural Helix buff)		 AoE damage falls off later in the progression
Single-target DPS is subpar
Requires high Neural Helix levels to be really good

B Tier GFL2 T-Dolls

T-DollRole & Important TraitsProsCons
Nagant doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Nagant		Support
Handgun
Debuffer
Single-target
Corrosion DMG		+ Good single-target CC
+ Applies vulnerability on enemies
+ Solid single-target DPS		 Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels
Same is true for her Neural Helix buffs
No AoE
There are better DPS options
Mediocre range
Nemesis doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Nemesis		Sentinel
Sniper Rifle
Corrosion DMG
Single-target		+ Good single-target DPS
+ Applies vulnerability on enemies
+ Extremely good range		 No CC or other utility
Irrelevant Fortification buffs
Low mobility
Action support works only when receiving damage
Littara doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Littara		Sentinel
LMG
AoE
Physical DMG		+ Destroys cover
+ Good AoE DMG
+ Good Stability DMG		 Very bad single-target DPS
Needs Fortification and Neural Helix buffs to become OP
Provides almost no utility or buffs
Krolik doll in Girls Frontline 2: Exilium
Krolik		Vanguard
Blade
Burn DMG
Melee		+ Extremely good mobility
+ Solid sustained AoE DMG and excellent single-target DMG
+ Works really well with other Burn T-Dolls		 Needs Fortification and Neural Helix buffs to become Good
Requires other Burn T-Dolls on her team to work well
Low range
Can easily die if isolated

Well, now that you’ve gone through our Girls Frontline 2 Exilium (GFL2) tier list, choosing which T-Doll banner to go all-in on should be much easier! If you need more Collapse Pieces and Access Permisions, redeem GFL2 codes to get them!

Author
Image of Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa Stojković
Aleksa is a full-time League of Legends solo queue grinder and a passionate killer sudoku player. He has also been moonlighting as a staff writer on Twinfinite since late 2023 so he can finance his mobile gacha addiction.