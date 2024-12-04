Girls Frontline 2 Exilium Tier List (December 2024)

GFL2 Exilium is, combat-wise, one of the most complex gachas you’ll ever play, and without a tier list, you’re bound to waste your resources and slow down your progress. To help learn which T-Dolls are the best and why, here is our definitive Girls Frontline 2 Exilium tier list!

Girls Frontline 2 Exilium (GFL2) T-Doll Tier List

You can find our Girls Frontline 2 Exilium tier list in the image above. It’s an overall tier list that ranks the performance of each T-Doll in GFL2 across all game modes. So, it’s basically a priority list of which dolls you should pull for and upgrade first.

However, know that each T-Doll has its perks, and depending on the game mode, some might outperform or underperform compared to other dolls of the same tier. If you want to learn more about each girl’s strengths and weaknesses, check out the T-Doll summaries below.

S Tier GFL2 T-Dolls

T-Doll Role & Important Traits Pros Cons

Suomi Support

SMG

Shielder

Buffer

Healer

Freeze DMG + Very good Stability DMG

+ Very good shields & heals

+ Restores ally Stability

+ AoE debuffs, buffs, heals, and shields

+ Can cleanse Stun, Taunt, and Paralysis on herself

+ Doesn’t require dupes to work

+ Very good Neural Helix buffs – Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels

– High Confectance costs on skills

Qiongjiu Sentinel

Assault Rifle

Burn DMG

Single-target + Deals insane DMG with support attacks

+ Works really well with other Burn T-Dolls

+ Extremely good single-target DPS

+ Solid Stability DMG

+ Cleanses buffs from enemies

+ Low cooldowns & Confectance costs – Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels

– Same is true for her Neural Helix buffs

– Subpar performer on non-Burn teams

Tololo Sentinel

Assault Rifle

Hydro DMG

Single-target + Has extra actions at the start of combat and can one-shot enemies

+ Very good Neural Helix buffs

+ Doesn’t need dupes to work well

+ Low cooldowns and no Confectance costs – Her passive Crit Rate & DMG needs time to ramp up

– There are better DMG options in the end-game

Sabrina Bulwark

Shotgun

Hydro DMG

AoE

Protector + Good AoE DMG and debuffs

+ Extremely good Stability DMG

+ Destroys cover

+ Protects allies

+ Recovers Stability quickly

+ Very good area control

+ Works really well with other Hydro T-Dolls – Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels

– Same is true for her Neural Helix buffs

Ullrid Vanguard

Blade

Physical DMG

Single-target

Melee + Becomes untargetable below 50% (Fortification Lv. 5)

+ Extreme mobility

+ Extreme single-target DMG

+ One-shot potential

+ Low cooldowns & Confectance costs – Requires dupes to become really strong

– Not that good for the early game

– Low range

Vepley Vanguard

Shotgun

Physical DMG

AoE + Applies vulnerability on enemies

+ Cleanses buffs on enemies

+ Destroys cover in melee

+ Good AoE

+ Good mobility

+ Can knock back enemies – Her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels

– Relatively low range

– Outclassed by other Elite T-Dolls early on

Ksenia Support

Handgun

Burn DMG

Healer + Good stability DMG

+ Works really well with other Burn T-Dolls

+ Solid heals and buffs

+ Doesn’t require many dupes to work – Other supports have better heals

– No AoE heals

– Subpar performer on non-Burn teams

Cheeta Support

SMG

Burn DMG

Buffer

Healer + Provides really good buffs and heals

+ Passive heals through Action Support

+ Very good DPS for a support character

+ Works really well with other Burn T-Dolls – Her buffs are RNG

– No Stability regen

– Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels

– Same is true for her Neural Helix buffs

Sharkry Sentinel

Assault Rifle

Burn DMG

Single-Target + Works really well with other Burn T-Dolls

+ Self-heals

+ Extremely good single-target DMG

+ Very good Stability DMG – Needs Fortification and Neural Helix buffs to become OP

– Relatively bad mobility

– Requires other Burn T-Dolls on her team to be really good

A Tier GFL2 T-Dolls

T-Doll Role & Important Traits Pros Cons

Mosin-Nagant Sentinel

Sniper Rifle

Electric DMG

Single-target

CC + Can lock down single targets with her stuns and debuffs

+ Good single-target DPS

+ Good range

+ Low cooldowns & Confectance costs – Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels

– Same is true for her Neural Helix buffs

– Her Action Support requires enemies to be in Stability Break

– Low mobility

Peritya Sentinel

LMG

Corrosion DMG

AoE + Cleanses enemy buffs in AoE

+ Very good AoE DPS and Stability DMG

+ Can group enemies – Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels

– Same is true for her Neural Helix buffs

– Requires AoE allies for Action Support to trigger

– Bad single-target DPS

Colphne Support

Healer

Hydro DMG

Buffer + Very good single-target heals

+ Cleanses debuffs and applies defensive buffs

+ Removes Taunt

+ Gets AoE heals via Neural Helix upgrades – Non-existent DPS

– Subpar offensive buffs

– Relatively bad Fortification buffs

Groza Bulwark

Assault Rifle

Physical DMG

Buffer

Protector + Reduces ally Stability Damage taken

+ Buffs ally defense

+ Applies Movement Down

+ Solid AoE and single-target DPS

+ Good stability DMG – Jack of all trades; master of none

– Relatively bad Fortification buffs

– Some crucial Neural Helix buffs are unavailable early on

Lotta Sentinel

Shotgun

Freeze DMG

AoE + Destroys cover

+ Good AoE DMG and debuffs

+ Can fully replenish her Confectance Index

+ Has knock back (Neural Helix buff) – AoE damage falls off later in the progression

– Single-target DPS is subpar

– Requires high Neural Helix levels to be really good

B Tier GFL2 T-Dolls

T-Doll Role & Important Traits Pros Cons

Nagant Support

Handgun

Debuffer

Single-target

Corrosion DMG + Good single-target CC

+ Applies vulnerability on enemies

+ Solid single-target DPS – Some of her best traits are locked behind high Fortification levels

– Same is true for her Neural Helix buffs

– No AoE

– There are better DPS options

– Mediocre range

Nemesis Sentinel

Sniper Rifle

Corrosion DMG

Single-target + Good single-target DPS

+ Applies vulnerability on enemies

+ Extremely good range – No CC or other utility

– Irrelevant Fortification buffs

– Low mobility

– Action support works only when receiving damage

Littara Sentinel

LMG

AoE

Physical DMG + Destroys cover

+ Good AoE DMG

+ Good Stability DMG – Very bad single-target DPS

– Needs Fortification and Neural Helix buffs to become OP

– Provides almost no utility or buffs

Krolik Vanguard

Blade

Burn DMG

Melee + Extremely good mobility

+ Solid sustained AoE DMG and excellent single-target DMG

+ Works really well with other Burn T-Dolls – Needs Fortification and Neural Helix buffs to become Good

– Requires other Burn T-Dolls on her team to work well

– Low range

– Can easily die if isolated

Well, now that you’ve gone through our Girls Frontline 2 Exilium (GFL2) tier list, choosing which T-Doll banner to go all-in on should be much easier! If you need more Collapse Pieces and Access Permisions, redeem GFL2 codes to get them!

