Is Palworld Coming to PlayStation & Xbox?

If you’re excited for the game that mixes Pokemon with Fortnite, then you may want to know whether Palworld is coming to PlayStation and Xbox. This indie sensation from Japanese developer Pocketpair is due to land on Steam early access very soon. But if you’re a console gamer hoping to try out the wacky title, you may want some clarity on its release situation. Let’s get into it!

Is Palworld Coming to PlayStation and Xbox?

As it stands, Palworld is not currently slated to release on PlayStation and Xbox. That includes the PS4 and PS5 consoles, plus the Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

All hope is not lost, however. Since the game hasn’t even released in PC early access yet, it would be unusual to have heard about a console drop this far ahead of time.

It likely all depends on how successful Palworld is when it first hits PC early access on Steam. If early access goes well and the game attracts a huge audience, it would be a no-brainer for PlayStation and Xbox ports to arrive, to maximize the player base. That said, it would likely still be many months off – perhaps even up to a year.

Image Source: Pocketpair

Porting a game to consoles is no easy feat, especially when taking into account feedback gleaned from the early access period. That could go on for months, tweaking the PC version – long before work on a console version even begins. It’ll be quite far off into the future, so if you’re truly desperate to play Palworld, you’ll need to check it out on your PC instead.

Fortunately, most games that really blow up in early access tend to eventually come to consoles. Think hits like Gang Beasts, Deep Rock Galactic, and even Minecraft: they all started in early access on PC before arriving on other systems. If Palworld goes down this route, you’ll be able to play it on PlayStation and Xbox – one day!

That’s all for this guide. Elsewhere, read up on how to play Overcooked 2 split-screen multiplayer, plus the latest Monopoly GO dice links.