Guides

Will Palworld Have Mods?

Everybody has a different way to view the world!

Flying in Palworld.
Image Source: Pocketpair

Palworld, the latest Pokemon-inspired game, is releasing into early access on January 19, 2024. Since the announcement, many questions have been asked by the vast fanbase. One of them is if there will be mods for the game. We’ve got all you need to know about whether Palworld will have mods.

Will There Be Mods for Palworld?

Scene from Palworld.
Image Source: Pocketpair

Palworld won’t support mods at the global launch on January 19 and this functionality won’t be available during early access. However, they’ll be supported eventually.

While answering Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on Steam, the developers from Pocketpair stated that Steam Workshop won’t be supported straight away, but that they plan to add it after the launch. They added that “Palworld was made in Unreal Engine 5 and that they eagerly await to see what sort of mods will players create.”

Fans on the Steam Community are confident there will be mods for Palworld in the future. Since the game is in the top 10 most wishlisted games on Steam, even if the official mod support never occurs, there will surely be a lot of players who will make mods themselves.

So, the developers confirmed that there will eventually be mods for Palworld, but they didn’t specify the exact date. Xbox users will also hopefully get the modding option, with many other games launched on Microsoft platforms arriving with mod support, so we expect this trend to continue in the future.

So basically, all that remains for us who are impatiently waiting for the game launch is to stay calm until January 19, after which the early access version will be released. We probably won’t have to wait long for the roadmap developers plan to release shortly after publishing Palworld. Just remember, the wait is over soon!

Related Posts

About the author

Nenad Milićević

Nenad Milićević (Nenad Milicevic) has been a staff writer at Twinfinite since late 2023. He has a BA in Journalism and more than seven years of professional experience in journalism and writing behind him, with recent focus on gaming niche. As a passionate sports fan and enjoyer of single player open world games, his expertise includes Assassin's Creed franchise, Football Manager, GTA. In his spare time, he likes to watch sports for countless hours, read books and spend lazy days watching TV shows and movies.

More Stories by Nenad Milićević

Comments