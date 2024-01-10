Will Palworld Have Mods?

Palworld, the latest Pokemon-inspired game, is releasing into early access on January 19, 2024. Since the announcement, many questions have been asked by the vast fanbase. One of them is if there will be mods for the game. We’ve got all you need to know about whether Palworld will have mods.

Will There Be Mods for Palworld?

Image Source: Pocketpair

Palworld won’t support mods at the global launch on January 19 and this functionality won’t be available during early access. However, they’ll be supported eventually.

While answering Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on Steam, the developers from Pocketpair stated that Steam Workshop won’t be supported straight away, but that they plan to add it after the launch. They added that “Palworld was made in Unreal Engine 5 and that they eagerly await to see what sort of mods will players create.”

Fans on the Steam Community are confident there will be mods for Palworld in the future. Since the game is in the top 10 most wishlisted games on Steam, even if the official mod support never occurs, there will surely be a lot of players who will make mods themselves.

So, the developers confirmed that there will eventually be mods for Palworld, but they didn’t specify the exact date. Xbox users will also hopefully get the modding option, with many other games launched on Microsoft platforms arriving with mod support, so we expect this trend to continue in the future.

So basically, all that remains for us who are impatiently waiting for the game launch is to stay calm until January 19, after which the early access version will be released. We probably won’t have to wait long for the roadmap developers plan to release shortly after publishing Palworld. Just remember, the wait is over soon!