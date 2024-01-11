Does Palworld Have Controller Support on PC? Answered

Ahead of its long-anticipated release about a week from now, Palworld has been garnering renewed buzz in many corners of the gaming community, with players excited and abundantly curious to see what kind of experience the game will have, given its unique mish-mosh of concepts.

Many have flocked to put the game on their Steam wishlists, and while its compatibility with Steam Deck handhelds is still up for debate, many more likely want to know if basic controllers will be compatible. If you’re wondering the same thing, we’ve got you covered there. Here is our handy guide that answers the question – does Palworld have Controller Support on PC?

Can You Use a Controller to Play Palworld on PC?

Image Source: Steam Store via Twinfinite

Given that Palworld has since made it up to the #9 spot on the most wishlisted games on Steam (as of this writing), it’s without a doubt that many adventurers will be trying the game out on their respective PCs soon. While the game will not have cross-play support with Xbox consoles at launch, and Steam Deck compatibility is still TBD, given the nature of the game itself, many will still definitely want to experience the vibrant fields of Palworld on their controllers.

Thankfully, there’s an easy and usually reliable way to know for sure if a game purchased on Steam can be played with a controller. When you go to a game’s product page on the Steam Store, simply scroll down until you see a ‘Controller Support’ sub-menu on the right side (as seen above). This will indicate if the game has been tested and supports Xbox and/or PS controllers for gameplay.

In this case, Palworld does in fact support both Xbox and PS controllers for PC users. That has also been noted in the official FAQ list posted by Pocketpair on their Discord server. So players can feel free to plug in either type of controller they want to enjoy the game, if it feels more comfortable than a keyboard.

For future reference, a quick, secondary method of checking controller compatibility for a game is simply connecting it to your PC and going to a game’s profile page in your Steam Library. A prompt will pop up on the right side to notify you if the game can handle controller gameplay or not.

That concludes our guide that answers the question – does Palworld have controller support on PC? We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you’re most excited about for the game.

