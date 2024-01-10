Lock and load! Here's how much it will cost to get into Palworld.

Palworld has made for an interesting topic of conversation amongst avid gamers since it was first revealed, having since been dubbed as “Pokemon with guns” as some of the adorable creatures seen in the trailers have striking resemblances to certain pocket monsters.

Granted, this is an open-world survival game rather than a “catch ’em all” scenario, with cute creatures actually wielding weapons as big as miniguns. This fascinating mish-mosh of concepts has gamers wishlisting on Steam like crazy, and of course curious as to what the price tag will be.

Thankfully, after revealing the long-awaited release date, the team at Pocketpair has also released a bunch of new info that provides further details about how the game will work, and what players can expect to pay on January 19. If you’re wondering how much to set aside in your wallet, here is our handy guide that answers the question – how much will Palworld cost?

What Will Palworld Cost & Are There Pre-Order Options?

Image Source: Pocketpair

If you’ve been following the progress of Palworld and have been wondering what to expect with the price tag, you’re now in luck. After the newest trailer that finally revealed the release date for the game (January 19), the team at Pocketpair posted an entire FAQ entry on their official Discord server earlier today. Among details of what players can expect in terms of crossplay, modding options, and single-player versus multiplayer, they also officially revealed the purchase price.

On both Xbox consoles and Steam, Palworld will cost just $29.99 USD “during early access”. Whether that price tag will fluctuate in the future remains to be seen, particularly if they consider making purchasable expansions, but Pocketpair did note that the debut price will only vary depending on a player’s regional currency.

That said, Palworld will also be on Xbox Game Pass, as well as the Xbox Game Pass for PC. So if you’re on a budget that can be a reliable alternative.

While this wasn’t mentioned in the FAQ, there are currently no pre-order options for Palworld, given its status as an early access game. Players can put the game on their respective wishlists on Xbox and Steam, which will provide a notification once the game has launched. The hype is definitely growing by the day, as Palworld has made it into the current Top 10 Most Wishlisted games on Steam, as of this writing.

That concludes our guide that answers the question – how much will Palworld cost? We hope you found this helpful, and let us know if you’re planning on picking up the game, or what your thoughts are if you’re on the fence.

