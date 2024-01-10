Is Palworld Multiplayer? Answered

Palworld is the latest Pokemon-inspired title that will see the light of day in the gaming world. Some see it as a kind of parody, while others eagerly await January 19, 2024, when early access will be released. We reveal to you whether Palworld will have a multiplayer mode.

Will Palworld Have Multiplayer?

Image Source: Pocketpair

For those of you wondering, Palworld is multiplayer. As developers revealed in one of the trailers, Palworld will support up to four players playing together and up to 32 players per server. They added that future updates will increase the server size and enable PvP.

You can basically play Palworld with up to three friends. Just start a multiplayer game and invite them to join you! Besides that, you can also create a dedicated server, which allows up to 32 players to join the server and play in the same world.

In case you are wondering whether you’ll be able to use your single-player character when playing multiplayer, the answer is both yes and no. Your character is bound to your world and thus cannot be shared across servers. But, if you are the host of a co-op game, you get the option to switch between single-player and multiplayer. However, the developers said that their plan is to provide a server/save transfer method later on during development.

As for PvP, it will not be supported at the initial release. However, the developers say that they are currently testing PvP internally, because they want to find the right type of PvP for Palworld and once they do, it will be supported.

After announcing early access, Pocketpair emphasized that more than 100 monsters, a vast open world, over 350 items, and more than 70 types of buildings will be available for catching and exploration.

For now, there is a co-op multiplayer mode in Palworld. That basically means that a maximum of four players in a private server can explore the vast open world together, as well as catch Pals, breed them and maybe even build joint factories.

The devs have stated that multiplayer in Palworld will not only allow you to cooperate with your friends/other players but also to fight them. You’ll be able to attack them, steal their Pals, and even to steal items from their inventories. If you are unsure if your character is able to win a fight, you can always engage in Pal battles and send your Pals to face each other in direct combat.

Of course, if you are more of a cooperative type of player, you can always join forces with your friends and companions, explore the open world together, team up for battles, and hunt for Pals to add to your collections.

You also don’t have to worry in case you want to play multiplayer and your friends you want to play with are not available at that specific moment. You are free to play on your own and join other people’s servers.