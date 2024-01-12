How Many Pals Are There in Palworld & Will There Be More?

As a vast, open world full of adorably strange creatures who can, for some reason, wield ballistic weapons, Palworld is expected to provide players with plenty of survival opportunities with the game’s variety of Pals.

While we’ve seen several of of Palworld’s cute characters in the game’s trailers and other promotional materials, we’re as anxious as anyone else to know exactly how big the Pal bestiary actually is, at least at launch. If you’re wondering the same, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our handy guide that answers the question – how many Pals are there in Palworld, and will there be more?

How Many Pals Are in Palworld At Launch & Will More Be Added?

In a world that’s uncannily similar to another one full of generations of pocket monsters, one of the biggest questions ahead of Palworld‘s release is, without a doubt, exactly how many Pals will players have to start off with. For its early access launch, the game is confirmed to have at least 100 Pals for players to interact with throughout their adventures.

The team at Pocketpair later confirmed in their official FAQ on Discord also that many more Pals will be added later on as players get more involved in the game. We can say for sure that 75 more will join the roster, though we’re uncertain if those will come in one big batch, or if they’ll be added gradually. Those will come in tandem with new explorable areas as well in future updates.

Along with designated Starters that players can choose from when first setting out, Pals within the game will have their own unique element (e.g. – Fire, Dragon, Lightning, Earth, Water, etc), and some are further categorized by Variations. These currently include:

Alpha Pals – These are much bigger Boss-type Pals that can be captured.

– These are much bigger Boss-type Pals that can be captured. Lucky Pals – Essentially ‘shiny’ variants of their normal counterparts. Other differences such as stats are currently unknown.

– Essentially ‘shiny’ variants of their normal counterparts. Other differences such as stats are currently unknown. Fusion Pals – These are created by breeding certain species of Pals together.

Also, as gathered by content seen in the trailers, Pals aren’t just for capturing in so-called ‘Pal Spheres’. They can help in your fight for survival in the open world by working alongside your character to construct buildings, crafting items, farming, and defend your base against incoming raids from other Pal groups.

You can fight and capture Pals out in the wild, but be careful not to kill any, as that is illegal (per the developers) and can put a bounty on your head if a nearby NPC witnesses it.

Eventually, to our understanding, players will also be able to engage in PvP with each other’s Pals as well. Pocketpair is actively experimenting with different “approaches” to this in order to find out which one will best fit the game, and they’ve noted that they’ll share news on that when it’s ready.

Palworld drops on Steam and Xbox consoles next week on January 19. Details regarding price can be seen here.

That concludes our guide that answers the question – how many Pals are there in Palworld, and will there be more? We hope you found this helpful, and let us know which Pals you’re most excited to find and collect.

