Palworld Elemental Weakness Chart

After a long wait and much anticipation, Palworld is up and running. Players are now roaming all over the open world in search of Pals. In the process, we want to learn their strengths and weaknesses. Here is our Elemental Weakness Chart in Palworld.

How Many Palworld Elemental Types Are There?

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

In total, there are nine different types in Palworld. They are all connected to each other, with the exception of Neutral, and counterparts in terms of strengths and weaknesses. One cancels out the other and vice versa. Here are all the Palworld types.

Ice

Fire

Ground

Neutral

Water

Electric

Grass

Dragon

Dark

Elementals Weakness in Palworld

Knowing the strengths and weaknesses of every Pal is of vital importance for engaging in combat in Palworld. If you want to beat opponents and Pals, learn their weakness and exploit it to emerge victorious. Here is the complete elemental weakness chart for Palworld types.

Pal Type Weakness Ice Fire Fire Water Ground Grass Neutral None Water Electric Electric Ground Grass Fire Dragon Ice Dark Dragon

Palworld Type System Explained

As you can see, each type in Palworld has a weakness in one of the elements, except Neutral. The strongest type is probably Fire, since it’s a weakness for two different types. We’ll give you an explanation of every Palworld type.

Ice

Ice, also known as Frost, isn’t as common as you may think. Only three Pals are of this element – Pengullet, Penking, and Wumpo. Ice is the Dragon’s weakness, while the Ice is weak to Fire, since, we all know, Fire instantly melts it down.

Fire

Fire, known to some as Flame, is definitely the best offensive type in Palworld. It is a weakness for both Ice and Grass in Palworld. But, Fire has its own weakness and it is, as in real life, Water.

Ground

Ground Pals are strong against Electric Pals and weak to Grass. There aren’t many Ground Pals, in fact, there are only four of them.

Warsect

Anubis

Reptyro

Digtoise

Neutral

Neutral is an exception in this chart, since it doesn’t have any particular offensive counterpart, but on the other hand, no element is resistible to it.

Although it doesn’t have a specific weakness, Neutral does take damage when it encounters a Dark Pal.

Water

Water Pals in Palworld react similarly to real-life water. It’s strong against Fire Pals, but they have a problem when facing Electric attacks.

There are several Water Pals in Palworld, and some of them can water the plants in your base (Teafant and Gobfin), while others (Jormuntide) can carry you over water and save you from the unnecessary loss of stamina.

Electric

Electric Pals can prove to be very useful in combat in Palworld. They are very strong against Ground Pals, but their weakness hides in Water Pals.

They have other uses too, so if you find and catch a Pal of this element, you can use them to provide electricity to your generators in the base.

Grass

We can easily say that Grass Pals are amongst the most popular ones in Palworld. Our advice for you is to ensure that you always have one of the Grass Pals in your Paldeck.

Grass Pals are strong against the Ground ones. At the same time, their weakness are Fire Pals and if you encounter one of them, run.

Dragon

Dragon Pals are amongst the most useful Pals you can get in Palworld. Besides other uses, Dragon Pals can be used as a mount, since you can fly on them while roaming the open world.

Their weakness are Ice Pals who stop their fire breath efficiently, but on the other side, Dragon Pals are strong against Dark Pals.

Dark

The last Palworld type on our list is Dark Pals. As we mentioned earlier, Dragon Pals are their weakness, but they are the only Pals in Palworld that can inflict damage to Neutral Pals.

Dark Pals are also great supervisors, and now that you know that, when you catch them, assign them to watch over the working Pals in your base.

That’s everything you need to know about Palworld types and their weaknesses when in combat. In our experience, the best way to be successful is to create a certain balance in your Paldeck and capture one Pal from each type. Happy hunting!