How Many Pals Can You Have in Your Party in Palworld? Answered

The vast and vibrant world of Palworld’s Palpagos is full of irresistably cute and cool Pals for players to find, collect, and ultimately team up with. The varieties you can have are seemingly endless, and it ties into some key strategies for survival.

Of course, while hurling your Pal Spheres at almost every Pal you come across during your exploration is understandably tempting, it’s still important to know exactly how big of a Pal party can tag along with you across the island. If you’re finding yourself a bit confused as to how it all works, we’ve got you covered. Here’s our handy guide that answers the question – how many Pals can you have in your party?

How to Add Pals to Your Party in Palworld

As you dive into Palworld and go on your initial excursion outside your base into the rolling hills of Palpagos, one of your first courses of action is collecting every kind of Pal you come across, at least those that are in your level range. Those giant, elephant-like Mammorests you see roaming around are better left alone for now.

With at least a decent amount of Pal Spheres on hand (make sure you’re gathering good sums of Paldium!), you can obtain a good handful of Pals on each daily trek that suit different purposes. Some are well-suited for tending to your base, whether it’s gathering, building, and/or defending it. Others are better to take on the road with you, particularly to help you catch stronger Pals.

As you catch more of them, you’ll notice on either the top or bottom left of the HUD that your Party is probably full up or close to it. You may even have a duplicate of a Pal or two sitting in there. Of course you’ll want to filter those down into those you deem most important for travel and battle.

How Many Pals Can You Have at a Time in Palworld?

Back at your base, if you’ve built your Palbox hub you can access it to see all of the Pals you currently have. There are different sub-menus that pertain to where you want to have your Pals placed, including your Party Menu, your Palbox Menu, and the ‘Pals at the base’ Menu. From the start of the game, you have a maximum total of 5 Party Slots to organize your chosen Pals into (as seen above on the left).

As noted in the game’s Survival Guide, once your Party fills all 5 Pal slots, any and all subsequent Pal captures will be sent automatically to your Palbox. Given that there are a total of 480 slots to use in the Palbox, you won’t have to worry about running out of room for quite a while. You can also sort your Palbox by various categories for ease of finding one creature (or type) in particular.

You can move Pals in and out of your party into the Palbox and/or into the “base pals” submenu. You’re allotted a set number of Pal slots for your base (at the time of writing I had 5), depending on your base’s level. The higher its level gets, the more Pal slots you’ll have for it.

Most importantly, the Pals that are in your current party will level up alongside you as you gather, build, do battles, and explore new areas. So make sure to bring along those that you want to boost the quickest.

That concludes our guide that answers the question – how many Pals can you have in your party? We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what kinds of Pals you prefer to have in your own party.

