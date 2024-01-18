There’s one major selling point to Palworld: Pokemon meets guns. As such, players diving in upon its early access launch have one question in mind, which is how to get guns in Palworld. We’ll tell you how to arm your character, and your Pals, with firearms to wipe out your enemies.

How to Get Palworld Guns

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

To get guns in Palworld, you first need to reach level 20. That’s because you can’t just pick up guns from armed enemies you or your Pals have defeated.

Instead, you need to craft the Weapon Workbench, which you unlock at level 20. Then, head into the Technology menu and unlock it. The materials required are as followed:

Ingot x15

Wood x50

Nail x10

After that, you unlock new firearms to add to your arsenal. You’ll place each recipe, once purchased on the Technology menu, to the Weapon Workbench. Then it’s a simple case of crafting the weapon of your choice and adding it to your inventory.

Use the table below to see all the other guns available in Palworld, their unlock level, and the items required to craft them:

Gun Name Unlock Level Required Materials Musket 21 Ingot x25

High Quality Pal Oil x5

Wood x30 Makeshift Handgun 25 Ingot x35

High Quality Pal Oil x10

Fiber x30 Handgun 29 Ingot x50

High Quality Pal Oil x15 Single-shot Rifle 36 Refined Ingot x20

Polymer x5 Double-barreled Shotgun 39 Refined Ingot x30

Polymer x7 Pump-action Shotgun 42 Refined Ingot x30

Polymer x20

Carbon Fiber x40 Assault Rifle 45 Refined Ingot x40

Polymer x10

Carbon Fiber x30 Rocket Launcher 49 Pal Metal Ingot x75

Polymer x30

Carbon Fiber x50

Can You Pick Up Guns and Ammo in Palworld?

Unfortunately, you can’t just pick up guns from fallen enemies. That would pretty much nullify the process of crafting a weapon, so it’s no surprise to see that option omitted in Palworld. Instead, you’ll need to craft or repair each gun individually.

That said, you can scavenge for ammo from fallen enemies who you and your Pals have defeated. It’s a reliable way to get more ammunition when you don’t have the necessary components to craft it manually.

How to Give Pals Guns in Palworld

While you can’t directly craft a gun and give it to one of your Pals as a held item, there is a way to get some specific companions to wield firearms.

More specifically, there are one or two early-game Pals that have a special move that mimics guns, which you should activate as soon as possible. The best option here is Lifmunk, who has a special Submachine Gun ability. It’s fairly easy to craft, requiring 5 Ingots, 10 Stone, 20 Wood, and 10 Paldium Fragments. When activated as Lifmunk’s Partner Skill, it’ll fire off bullets at nearby enemies automatically.

That’s all for this guide on getting guns in Palworld! For more on Palworld, brush up on how to fast travel, plus the best stats to upgrade in the early stages of gameplay.