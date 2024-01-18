There’s one major selling point to Palworld: Pokemon meets guns. As such, players diving in upon its early access launch have one question in mind, which is how to get guns in Palworld. We’ll tell you how to arm your character, and your Pals, with firearms to wipe out your enemies.
How to Get Palworld Guns
To get guns in Palworld, you first need to reach level 20. That’s because you can’t just pick up guns from armed enemies you or your Pals have defeated.
Instead, you need to craft the Weapon Workbench, which you unlock at level 20. Then, head into the Technology menu and unlock it. The materials required are as followed:
- Ingot x15
- Wood x50
- Nail x10
After that, you unlock new firearms to add to your arsenal. You’ll place each recipe, once purchased on the Technology menu, to the Weapon Workbench. Then it’s a simple case of crafting the weapon of your choice and adding it to your inventory.
Use the table below to see all the other guns available in Palworld, their unlock level, and the items required to craft them:
|Gun Name
|Unlock Level
|Required Materials
|Musket
|21
|Ingot x25
High Quality Pal Oil x5
Wood x30
|Makeshift Handgun
|25
|Ingot x35
High Quality Pal Oil x10
Fiber x30
|Handgun
|29
|Ingot x50
High Quality Pal Oil x15
|Single-shot Rifle
|36
|Refined Ingot x20
Polymer x5
|Double-barreled Shotgun
|39
|Refined Ingot x30
Polymer x7
|Pump-action Shotgun
|42
|Refined Ingot x30
Polymer x20
Carbon Fiber x40
|Assault Rifle
|45
|Refined Ingot x40
Polymer x10
Carbon Fiber x30
|Rocket Launcher
|49
|Pal Metal Ingot x75
Polymer x30
Carbon Fiber x50
Can You Pick Up Guns and Ammo in Palworld?
Unfortunately, you can’t just pick up guns from fallen enemies. That would pretty much nullify the process of crafting a weapon, so it’s no surprise to see that option omitted in Palworld. Instead, you’ll need to craft or repair each gun individually.
That said, you can scavenge for ammo from fallen enemies who you and your Pals have defeated. It’s a reliable way to get more ammunition when you don’t have the necessary components to craft it manually.
How to Give Pals Guns in Palworld
While you can’t directly craft a gun and give it to one of your Pals as a held item, there is a way to get some specific companions to wield firearms.
More specifically, there are one or two early-game Pals that have a special move that mimics guns, which you should activate as soon as possible. The best option here is Lifmunk, who has a special Submachine Gun ability. It’s fairly easy to craft, requiring 5 Ingots, 10 Stone, 20 Wood, and 10 Paldium Fragments. When activated as Lifmunk’s Partner Skill, it’ll fire off bullets at nearby enemies automatically.
That’s all for this guide on getting guns in Palworld! For more on Palworld, brush up on how to fast travel, plus the best stats to upgrade in the early stages of gameplay.