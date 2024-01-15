Is Palworld Free to Play?

With the early access release of Palworld imminent, questions from fans and gamers pile up every day. One of the questions is about the price of the game, while some hoping the game is free. We have all the details you need to know, answering whether Palworld is free to play.

Is Palworld a Free-To-Play Game?

Image Source: Pocketpair

We have to disappoint those who have been hoping for a free game, since Palworld is a pay-to-play game. If you want to avoid paying the final full price, aim to purchase Palworld during the early access period. The developers from Pocketpair emphasized on the game’s Steam page that “the price of the game may increase at or closer to the official release.”

Although the announcement date was planned back in 2022, it was eventually postponed. Palworld is available for early access on January 19, 2024 and the price is $29.99 for Steam. Xbox Game Pass members though are able to play Palworld for free in early access for the time being.

It’s safe to say that the game will be good value, because it’s a open world survival crafting game that can support up to 32 players in a single server/world. There’ll be more than 100 Pals to catch and trade with, with a wide and huge map and plenty of locations to explore.

The number of monsters will get even larger as time passes, because the developers announced regular updates will come to Palworld, with more Pals, areas on the map, as well as dungeons being added for years to come.

For now, Palworld is playable on PC and Xbox. A PlayStation version is not currently planned, but that could easily change and it certainly doesn’t mean that won’t happen sometime in future. So for now, you’ll have to enjoy the game via those platforms.