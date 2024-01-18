As you explore the charming but dangerous map in Palworld, you’ll often need to go back and forth to your base. After all, that’s where most of your Pals will be performing tasks, harvesting resources, and preparing for future battles. Therefore, it’s crucial to know how to fast travel in Palworld.

How to Fast Travel in Palworld

To fast travel in Palworld, you have to interact with huge blue towers dotted around the map, called Plateaus. Head towards an activated Plateau – which we’ll get onto later – and press X on your controller. This brings up the map, with other active Plateaus shown as big blue icons. Hover over to the one you wish to travel to, and confirm by pressing A.

The game will then zip you away to the fast travel point of your choice. It’s a nice and simple process, though Palworld doesn’t make it immediately clear in the early hours how to actually do it.

How to Unlock More Fast Travel Points

Image Source: pocket Pair via Twinfinite

Like Skyview Towers in Tears of the Kingdom, to unlock more Plateaus in Palworld you have to manually activate each one.

To do so, walk over to the fast travel point and press X to activate it. This nets you an extra Technology Point to spend on unlocking new crafting recipes, and also activates the Plateau for you to travel to and from.

Most fast travel points in Palworld are located close to key locations, like the first base you make and boss spawn areas. As such, you’ll definitely want to activate any and all you come across, to ensure you can get back to a crucial area with ease.

That’s all for this guide. For more, check out the best stats to upgrade, plus how to get guns in Palworld.