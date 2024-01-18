Palworld is a survival game at its core, meaning you’ll need to keep a keen eye on your Hunger stat at all times. While you can easily eat the food you forage during gameplay, like berries or bread, cooking recipes is a far more efficient method. These are the best recipes in Palworld to ensure your survival.

What Are the Best Recipes in Palworld?

When you’re in the early stages of Palworld, there are a few reliable recipes that you’ll always find yourself making. Our top picks are Baked Berries and Grilled Chikipi.

Baked Berries is a very handy recipe, only requiring Red Berries. These are incredibly common around the base biomes you first explore during the Palworld tutorial. Simply toss these berries onto a fire and they become a more nutritious variant. We recommend placing these in your Pal Food Boxes, so your companions can feed on them.

That’s primarily because you’ll want to save most of the Grilled Chikipi for yourself. This isn’t an especially premium recipe, but replenishes large chunks of your Hunger stat. In fact, you only need about three Grilled Chikipi to entirely fill that bar. It’s made using Chikipi Poultry, which drops automatically when you defeat a Chikipi Pal.

How to Unlock More Palworld Recipes

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

Fortunately, you don’t have to purchase recipes or perform any exceptional tasks to get more recipes in Palworld. Instead, they unlock automatically once you have the required ingredients.

It’s a simple case of foraging for any and all items you can while out in the wild, from Pal meat to berries and plants laying around. Then, head back to your camp and go to the fireplace, where the range of available recipes will appear. You can then choose how many of each recipe to cook. This occurs passively as the food lingers on the fire, but you can also assign a Pal with the Kindling skill to cook them for you.

That’s all for this guide to the best Palworld recipes. For more on the game, check out how to get guns in Palworld, plus the best starting Pals to use.