Palworld Rayne Syndicate Tower Boss Guide

Need a bit of help with the Palworld Rayne Syndicate Tower boss? This is the first major boss you fight in the survival-meets-Pokemon sensation, marking the final task within the tutorial section. It’s no easy feat, however, so you’ll need plenty of preparation to take the boss down.

How to Defeat Rayne Syndicate Tower Boss in Palworld

First of all, you’ll need to actually reach the Rayne Syndicate Tower in the first place. You’ll be able to see a large blue skyscraper on the horizon when you enter the first major fast travel waypoint in the tutorial island. It’ll likely take a few in-game days to make your way to its location, activating more waypoints as you go and eating and sleeping to retain your stats.

Once you arrive, you’ll be glad to know there’s a fast travel waypoint just outside the Rayne Syndicate Tower. This is especially handy, because it means you can instantly transport back there if you’re defeated and respawn at your base.

The game recommends you ensure your Pals and equipment are all in tip-top condition before attempting this boss, and we couldn’t agree more. This boss is particularly tough, as it’s the first significant combat challenge you’ll face in Palworld. We recommend overleveling if you can, at least to level 14 or 15, to have a better chance of survival.

Zoe and Grizzbolt Boss Strategy

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

Once you interact with the Rayne Syndicate Tower, the boss fight begins. You’re dropped into a large arena with pillars flanking on two of its walls. There’s a short cutscene introducing Trainer Zoe, who works for the evil Syndicate group, and her giant electric-type Pal, Grizzbolt. When that ends, you’re thrown in at the deep end.

In terms of weapons, you’ll want to go in with a Metal Spear, Shield, and any of the Bows you’ve unlocked so far. Poison or Fire arrows are obviously the preferable option, but regular bows will do the job if you haven’t got the required crafting components.

To start, you’ll want to use the special abilities of the Pals in your roster. We had two different Lifmunks in the party using the SMG ability, and one Tanzee with an Assault Rifle. Activate each one and using the guns to cause a significant amount of damage to Grizzbolt, who has around 30,000 HP to clear. If you can time each power-up properly, you’ll never end up having used them all, waiting for them to replenish.

Between special abilities, fire off your arrows from a distance, aiming at Grizzbolt’s head to do the maximum damage. You can use the pillars at the edge of the arena as cover, diving between each one to evade damage. Grizzbolt has a lot of charged electrical attacks. Press B to dive out of the way and get to a safe spot.

It’s then a war of attrition. Use your Pals’ special powers, melee weapons, and your bow to slowly chop through the boss’ HP. You can also summon a high-attack melee Pal like Melpaca to land attacks alongside you. Keep going for long enough, and you should be able to defeat the Rayne Syndicate Tower boss before the ten-minute timer runs out.

What Are the Rayne Syndicate Tower Boss Rewards?

After defeating Zoe and Grizzbolt, you’ll get a nice yellow pop-up message saying ‘Boss Eliminated’. You’ll net a very considerable amount of XP after the fight. That’s immediately followed by a cutscene showing the tower from its peak. You also get five Ancient Technology points, which you can spend on rare items on the right hand side of the Technology menu.

From there, the Palworld tutorial ends, and you’re left to roam freely around the dangerous and exciting world alone! For more on the game, be sure to check out the guides below. We’ve got tips on how to buy and sell Pals, plus how to breed Pals.