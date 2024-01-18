How to Breed Pals in Palworld

When two Pals love each other very much… they visit a farm, eat cake, and lay an egg. Not the most romantic story, but this is the reality of breeding in Palworld! If you are looking forward to hatching your very own Pals, then read on to find our Palworld breeding guide.

Palworld Breeding Guide

Breeding can only begin in Palworld when you reach level 19 and unlock the Breeding Farm. You will need 100 Wood, 20 Stone, and 50 Fiber to build the farm. Once it is built you can start encouraging your Pals to start breeding.

You will need one of each gender of Pal to initiate the breeding process. Approach each of them and carry them one by one into the Breeding Farm. When you hover nearby the farm you will see a little pop-up saying that “Love is Blossoming” between the creatures. They won’t start breeding, however, until you also drop in some Cake. Usually you will need only one Cake per breeding session.

Once your Pals are happy and fed they will continue to hang out with each other until an egg is laid. Take the freshly laid egg and place it into the Incubator nearby to hatch!

How to Cross-Breed Pals

It’s easy to cross-breed your Pals. This has the potential to create different variants but you can’t create variants that don’t already exist. If you want to try to get an aqua variant of your Pal then you will have to breed them with an aqua Pal type. This can be the same or different species.

If you cross-breed two different species of Pal they will most likely create a common egg with a random common Pal inside. Pal size doesn’t matter, either. Two completely different species of Pal can create another entirely separate Pal type. Pal genetics are unique and we don’t question the science!

If you want to have more control over what type and variant of Pal is produced, then choose your breeding pair carefully. Use only the Pals with good stats and use types you want to potentially emulate. This is especially important if you want to create bigger and more powerful Pals as you progress. If you don’t care what they produce then you can pair up any of your Pals and just see what happens!

That’s all we have about breeding Pals in Palworld! For more Palworld information find more guides below.