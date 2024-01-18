If you’re in need of some extra cash and find yourself stuck, you can do the unthinkable: buy and sell Pals in Palworld. Yes, this is a far cry from regular Pokemon gameplay, meaning you can offload excess Pals or purchase some rare ones to help you out in tough battles. Let’s look at how to do it!

How to Buy Pals in Palworld

To buy Pals in Palworld, you can’t just go to any old NPC. Most NPCs in the game are fairly static and don’t perform any significant functions. Therefore, you need to find specific vendor NPCs who sell Pals to you.

The first vendor you’ll find in Palworld is in a Small Settlement to the north-west of the original spawn point and your first base. Head through the wooden buildings and you’ll spot a character wearing a blue cloak with a huge backpack. This is the first Pal Merchant, who offers you buy and sell options.

Select Buy at the top if you’re trying to add new Pals to your inventory. Initially, the first few Pal Merchants you find will only have early starter Pals. They sell for a few thousand Gold, so it’s up to you whether to purchase or not.

How to Sell Pals in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

On the other side of things, you can also use the Pal Merchant NPC to sell any leftover Pals you no longer need. This is a good way to clear your Boxes for extra Gold.

The process here is the same: interact with the Pal Merchant, just selecting Sell instead of Buy. It brings up both your current Party and all Pals in your Palbox, where you can then denote how many to sell, and how much you’ll earn. Then press the Menu button to confirm the sale, and you’ll get extra Gold in your inventory.

That’s everything you need to know about how to buy and sell Pals in Palworld. If you’re only a few off completing the Paldex, or need some fast money, this is an ideal solution. For more on the game, check out how to get guns, and the best recipes to use.