Exactly how far can you go before you reach the level cap in Palworld?

Palworld has a lot for you to do, but like every new game, there are limits at the beginning. Just how far can you go in Palworld before you can no longer progress? What is the level cap in Palworld? This guide will let you know.

Palworld Level Cap

Image Credit: Pocketpair

Right now, since the game is releasing in early access mode, the level cap for all players is level 50.

As time goe on, of course, this will likely change as the game gets updated. The reason for the cap could be that because leveling up unlocks new recipes, and beyond 50 might be the point right now where there are none left to discover. Since this is the case for now, don’t feel a need to rush your progression. Instead, take this time to really learn the mechanics of the game, so that when things do get harder, you’re well prepared. Before you know it, you’ll have reached your level cap.

How To Increase Player Level In Palworld

To increase your player level in the game, you just have to keep making progress by beating other Pals. Both you and your Pal companions earn XP for fighting against other wild creatures, or the nefarious humans patrolling the open world.

Alongside that, you get a dose of extra XP for the first ten times that you catch a newly discovered Pal in your Paldex. It’s a handy way to get a bit more XP than the regular catching rate.

The more you do these, alongside crafting, unlocking new recipes, and completing objectives, the closer you’ll get to the Palworld level cap. In doing so, you’ll access better equipment for your Pals, and be able to catch stronger ones as well.

We can't wait to see what fun things are in store for Palworld players when the level cap increases!