Palworld Release Time Countdown on PC & Xbox Game Pass

Palworld’s release is finally here and the impatient fan base is excited to see what is out there in the new world. The game is almost “Pokemon with guns” and we know there are over 100 Pals to catch. Here’s a countdown to the Palworld release time on PC and Xbox Game Pass.

Palworld Release Time on PC and Xbox Game Pass

Image Source: Pocketpair

The Palworld release time for early access is Friday, January 19, 2024. Pocketpair confirmed the start of early access for 12 am PST/3 am EDT/9 am BST. The second it unlocks you can start your adventure and the chase for Pals.

Weeks Days Hours Minutes Seconds 0 : 1 : 1 1 : 4 4 : 3 2

The developers announced on their Steam page that the game will remain in early access for at least a year, so we still don’t know when full release planned.

We know that the price of Palworld during the early access is $29,99 and the price varies depending on your regional currency. Of course, the price will most likely change after the full release too.

Palworld is available for early access on PC and Xbox Game Pass. PlayStation and Nintendo users have to remain patient for now because the release on that platform is currently not planned.

What we also know is that Palworld will, at the time of its release, come with single-player and multiplayer modes. You can enjoy the Palpagos Islands’ open world all by yourself or create and join a multiplayer server where you can play with your friends and test your Pals against theirs.

Palworld System Requirements

If you plan to play Palworld immediately after the release, make sure you have a platform strong enough to meet the minimum system requirements. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Palworld.

Minimum System Requirements Recommended System Requirements OS: Windows 10 or later (64-Bit) Windows 10 or later (64-Bit) Processor: i5-3570K 3.4 GHz 4 Core i9-9900K 3.6 GHz 8 Core Memory: 16 GB RAM 32 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050 (2GB) GeForce RTX 2070 DirectX: Version 11 Version 11 Storage: 40 GB available space 40 GB available space

Of course, an active internet connection is required for multiplayer modes. It’s also required that your platform has an SSD.

That’s basically all there is to know about the release time and system requirements for Palworld. The wait is soon over and the large open world awaits us. Let’s get ready to catch some Pals!