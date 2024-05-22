fortnite chapter 5 season 3 wrecked teaser image
Image Source: Epic Games
Category:
Guides

When Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Downtime End?

How much longer!?
Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: May 22, 2024 06:31 pm

The sandstorm has arrived, signalling the end of the ancient Greek Gods in Fortnite. Chapter 5 Season 3 arrives on Friday May 24 and players will be undoubtedly eager to jump in to a game to see what has happened! As usual, though, we will have to wait until downtime is over and the servers are live once more. Find out here how long the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 server downtime will be.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Downtime Duration

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has been an exciting adventure of battling deities and discovering mysteries but the time of the gods is over. As season 2 comes to a dusty conclusion, we now await the beginning of Chapter 5 Season 3. This new Chapter’s downtime begins on May 24, 2024 at 2am ET.

fallout x fortnite feature
Image Source: Epic Games

Epic Games has warned that the update will be slightly larger than usual so this may impact the downtime. The new season’s downtime will possibly last a few hours or maybe longer. We hope it will be only an hour or two but if there are any issues it may have to be longer. The initial downtime is promised to start around 2am ET with the update available to download a few hours later.

There will then be continued downtime until the servers are back up. This usually lasts another 2 – 4 hours. You should be able to play the Chapter 5 Season 3 on May 24, 2024 anywhere between 7am to 11am ET.

Will Fortnite OG Map Return?

As you probably know already, we were never meant to see Fortnite OG again but after popular demand Epic Games confirmed last year that it will return for 2024. Well, 2024 is here and players are still patiently waiting.

Fortnite had posted on Twitter that due to its initial popularity they will be bringing the OG map back, possibly as a separate game mode. According to leaks, not only will Fortnite OG return this year, but there is also a third instalment planned!

So that is all you need to know right now about how long downtime will be for Chapter 5 Season 3. While you wait, check out what skins you might see this season.

