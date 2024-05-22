All New Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Skins

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 brings a Wrecked theme with new apocalypse-ravaged POIs and cosmetics. The Fallout collaboration has already been confirmed so we know that much of this new season is a wasteland! Find out below about all the rumored and confirmed Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 skins you can expect to find.

All Rumored & Confirmed Skins for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Gone are the impressive Olympian skins of Chapter 5 Season 2 and here comes a more punk post-apocalyptic style! This new season will see mutants, bikers, cyborgs, and intimidating armor-clad characters. The Fallout collaboration is not confirmed to be part of the Battle Pass but we think it is safe to assume we will see it in there somewhere.

According to HYPEX and others on X, we will see a bunch of Nitro-affected characters and fierce fighters including:

Punk haired female skins with tubes of Nitro fixed around her arms

Racer skins with full-face motorbike helmets and leathers

Mutant Nitro carrot who looks like something from your nightmares

A punk remix of Dummy

Masked skin with a long coat and spiked shoulder pads

Various Power Armor skins including the T-60 and a Black Knight Variant

The first teaser also showed a female skin in silhouette with a long spiked punk hairstyle which may different from the one seen above. Only time will tell! Other rumored collaborations include:

Fallout

Marvel

Fall Guys

Monster Jam

Metallica and KAROL G

Pirates of the Caribbean

Dragon Ball

Kingdom Hearts

Disney

Which of those collabs will include skins, we are not entirely sure. The confirmed collab skins so far are Disney, Fallout, and Marvel but no one knows which ones yet!

So, this is set to be an exciting update potentially full of amazing collabs and a packed Battle Pass! Keep up to date with the latest Fortnite news on what is to come for Chapter 5 Season 3 including our new map guide.

