All New Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Skins

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 brings a Wrecked theme with new apocalypse-ravaged POIs and cosmetics. The Fallout collaboration has already been confirmed so we know that much of this new season is a wasteland! Find out below about all the rumored and confirmed Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 skins you can expect to find.

All Rumored & Confirmed Skins for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Gone are the impressive Olympian skins of Chapter 5 Season 2 and here comes a more punk post-apocalyptic style! This new season will see mutants, bikers, cyborgs, and intimidating armor-clad characters. The Fallout collaboration is not confirmed to be part of the Battle Pass but we think it is safe to assume we will see it in there somewhere.

According to HYPEX and others on X, we will see a bunch of Nitro-affected characters and fierce fighters including:

  • Punk haired female skins with tubes of Nitro fixed around her arms
  • Racer skins with full-face motorbike helmets and leathers
  • Mutant Nitro carrot who looks like something from your nightmares
  • A punk remix of Dummy
  • Masked skin with a long coat and spiked shoulder pads
  • Various Power Armor skins including the T-60 and a Black Knight Variant
fortnite chapter 5 season 3
Image Source: Epic Games

The first teaser also showed a female skin in silhouette with a long spiked punk hairstyle which may different from the one seen above. Only time will tell! Other rumored collaborations include:

  • Fallout
  • Marvel
  • Fall Guys
  • Monster Jam
  • Metallica and KAROL G
  • Pirates of the Caribbean
  • Dragon Ball
  • Kingdom Hearts
  • Disney

Which of those collabs will include skins, we are not entirely sure. The confirmed collab skins so far are Disney, Fallout, and Marvel but no one knows which ones yet!

So, this is set to be an exciting update potentially full of amazing collabs and a packed Battle Pass! Keep up to date with the latest Fortnite news on what is to come for Chapter 5 Season 3 including our new map guide.

Read Article How To Get XP and Weapon Boosters in XDefiant
how to get xp and weapon boosters in XDefiant - character aiming a rifle at enemy
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Get XP and Weapon Boosters in XDefiant
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 22, 2024
Read Article How To Fix Wuthering Waves Launcher Too Big Error
Wuthering Waves art
Category: Guides
Guides
How To Fix Wuthering Waves Launcher Too Big Error
Aleksa Stojković Aleksa Stojković May 22, 2024
Read Article Cookie Clicker Hack Name: How to Use Open Sesame
cookie-clicker
Category: Guides
Guides
Cookie Clicker Hack Name: How to Use Open Sesame
Dennis Limmer and others Dennis Limmer and others May 22, 2024
