Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass Leaks & Wishlist

Fortnite Chapter 5 started with a Big Bang and brought Pandora’s Box out from where it was hidden. Now, the world is infiltrated with mythical Greek gods and the River Styx covers a quarter of the map. Such a lot has happened in the last two seasons it begs the question: what is to come next? Read on to find out what we know so far thanks to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass leaks!

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass Leaks

According to leaks, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3’s theme will be ‘Apocalypse’. With this will be Mad-Max-style skins in the Item Shop, brand new POIs, and a Battle Pass full of Apocalypse-themed cosmetics. Speculation from leaks and fans suggests that the island will undergo an apocalyptic event resulting in it being covered in the water contained in the River Styx.

Image Source: Epic Games/ iFireMonkey on X

According to the leak, it looks like the River Styx will break its banks and spread across the island. What causes this is yet unknown, but it will certainly be exciting and dramatic! So how exactly does this leak suggest an apocalypse theme for Chapter 5 Season 3? Well, earlier this year data miners uncovered a hidden image which looks like a desolate wasteland. In the image are abandoned cars, wrecked buildings and a toxic green liquid surrounding the new POI. Could this be the River Styx?

Image Source: Epic Games via iFireMonkey

Possible Chapter 5 Season 3 Battle Pass Skins

If you visit Fortnite.GG, you will find a bunch of Fortnite survey skins to vote on. As you probably already know, Epic Games uses the survey to test out skins they’d like to add to Fortnite. Players vote on the ones they love the most and they have the chance to see them in the Item Shop or Battle Pass. Before last season started, players voted on skins such as Ares, Medusa, Aphrodite and Hades… And guess who ended up in the Chapter 5 Season 2 Battle Pass?

Image Source: Fortnite.GG

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, the apocalypse theme Battle Pass will bring cyber-punk styles and post-apocalyptic styles. The cosmetics will look like they have come straight out of Mad Max or Tank Girl. The skins in the survey show frayed sleeves, helmets and goggles, gas masks and cyborg stylings. Of course, not every skin can be in the Battle Pass and we may see some of them in the Item Shop instead.

