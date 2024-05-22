fallout x fortnite feature
Image Source: Epic Games
Category:
Guides

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Update Download Size

See what the new update will bring
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: May 22, 2024 07:02 am

A brand new season is here at last! The Fortnite story continues with the arrival of a huge dust storm, bringing an exciting new season theme: Wrecked. The Chapter 5 Season 3 update will be different sizes depending on the platform you play, so how many gigabytes will you need to have spare? Read on for the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update download size for every platform.

Recommended Videos

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Update Size for All Platforms

You will need to know exactly how much space is required to download the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update if you want to start playing straight away. Find your platform right here.

  • PlayStation: 22GB TBC
  • Xbox: 25GB TBC
  • PC: 30GB TBC

Make sure you have enough space on your device before trying to download the update for this new season. If you can, turn on automatic updates so you won’t have to wait too long when each future season drops!

Remember: the servers are always very busy to begin with and you may not be able to jump into a game straight away. It usually takes an hour or two before the servers are up and running. Be patient, and keep trying, and eventually, you will see all the exciting new content for Chapter 5 Season 3!

fortnite chapter 5 season 3 wrecked teaser image
Image Source: Epic Games

What Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Bring?

The Chapter 5 Season 3 update is almost here and there will be a period of downtime before you can access it. After that, you can jump back into a game of Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing or Fortnite Festival! There will be new POIs, new and unvaulted weapons, brand new vehicles, and so much more so the update should be a pretty decent size.

Fortnite: Wrecked has a dusty, post-apocalyptic theme and is full of new and amazing features. There are brand new POIs and landmarks to explore, a new Battle Pass with fresh Wrecked-themed cosmetics, new vehicles as well as new and unvaulted weapons.

For more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 news, check out what players wish for with the upcoming Fallout crossover.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Does Wuthering Waves Have Controller Support?
Character art for Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Does Wuthering Waves Have Controller Support?
Ali Taha Ali Taha May 22, 2024
Read Article Are There Any XDefiant Codes? (May 2024)
A drone next to a soldier in XDefiant.
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Are There Any XDefiant Codes? (May 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton May 22, 2024
Read Article All Head Tap Codes
all working head tap codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
All Head Tap Codes
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers May 22, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Wuthering Waves Have Controller Support?
Character art for Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
PC
PC
Does Wuthering Waves Have Controller Support?
Ali Taha Ali Taha May 22, 2024
Read Article Are There Any XDefiant Codes? (May 2024)
A drone next to a soldier in XDefiant.
Category: Guides
Guides
Codes
Codes
Are There Any XDefiant Codes? (May 2024)
Luke Hinton Luke Hinton May 22, 2024
Read Article All Head Tap Codes
all working head tap codes
Category: Codes
Codes
Guides
Guides
All Head Tap Codes
Brady Klinger-Meyers Brady Klinger-Meyers May 22, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.