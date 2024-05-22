A brand new season is here at last! The Fortnite story continues with the arrival of a huge dust storm, bringing an exciting new season theme: Wrecked. The Chapter 5 Season 3 update will be different sizes depending on the platform you play, so how many gigabytes will you need to have spare? Read on for the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update download size for every platform.

You will need to know exactly how much space is required to download the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 update if you want to start playing straight away. Find your platform right here.

PlayStation: 22GB TBC

22GB Xbox: 25GB TBC

25GB PC: 30GB TBC

Make sure you have enough space on your device before trying to download the update for this new season. If you can, turn on automatic updates so you won’t have to wait too long when each future season drops!

Remember: the servers are always very busy to begin with and you may not be able to jump into a game straight away. It usually takes an hour or two before the servers are up and running. Be patient, and keep trying, and eventually, you will see all the exciting new content for Chapter 5 Season 3!

Image Source: Epic Games

What Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Bring?

The Chapter 5 Season 3 update is almost here and there will be a period of downtime before you can access it. After that, you can jump back into a game of Battle Royale, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing or Fortnite Festival! There will be new POIs, new and unvaulted weapons, brand new vehicles, and so much more so the update should be a pretty decent size.

Fortnite: Wrecked has a dusty, post-apocalyptic theme and is full of new and amazing features. There are brand new POIs and landmarks to explore, a new Battle Pass with fresh Wrecked-themed cosmetics, new vehicles as well as new and unvaulted weapons.

For more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 news, check out what players wish for with the upcoming Fallout crossover.

