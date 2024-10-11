Infinite Script Fighting Codes (October 2024)

After the latest Infinite Script Fighting codes? This Roblox RPG is all about killing endless waves of enemies, known as scripts, to gradually evolve your skills and level up. For a helping hand and even some exclusive weapons, be sure to redeem all the codes we’ve listed below.

All Infinite Script Fighting Codes

Infinite Script Fighting Codes (Working)

ISF2024 : Dubstep Gun

: Dubstep Gun 2MVISITS: +100 Kills

Infinite Script Fighting Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Infinite Script Fighting

Fortunately, the redemption process in Infinite Script Fighting is really easy. In fact, the process is identical on mobile, console, and PC versions of Roblox. Here’s what you need to do:

Load into Infinite Script Fighting from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in a lobby and have full access to the UI, press the light blue Codes button.

Type a code from our list into the text box and hit Redeem.

Check the pop-up message to see what you’ve unlocked!

How Do You Get More Infinite Script Fighting Codes?

You can find codes on the official Infinite Script Fighting Discord server. Once you’ve joined up, you don’t even need to verify your account via Bloxlink. Instead, head straight over to the dedicated codes channel. Here, the devs provide a constantly updated thread of new codes and what they unlock. Turn on notifications for new posts and you’ll never miss out!

Of course, you can also bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Infinite Script Fighting. We’ll manually check for codes and add any new ones to our list, ensuring you’ve always got the latest freebies.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely situation here is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. This happens quite often in Roblox, because the devs don’t tend to let players know how long each code will remain active for. As such, you’ll want to redeem each one the instant you spot it on our list.

Failing that, ensure that you’re typing the code in exactly as it’s published on our list. Roblox codes are case-sensitive and usually have specific formatting quirks like numbers and special characters. Even a minor error will cause the code to not work entirely. Therefore, it’s easier to just copy-paste them directly from our list.

