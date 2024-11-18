Banana Tower Defense Codes [BETA] (November 2024)

Looking for the latest Banana Tower Defense codes? This newly released Roblox game takes the classic TDS gameplay loop but augments it with magical monkeys populating its world and a wacky tone, alongside constant updates adding new levels and features. Fortunately, there are already some codes you can redeem for freebies.

All Banana Tower Defense Codes

Banana Tower Defense Codes (Working)

75kVisits! : Mutated Gene x10 and Feudal Crate x5

: Mutated Gene x10 and Feudal Crate x5 500Likes! : Mutated Gene x10 and Feudal Crate x4

: Mutated Gene x10 and Feudal Crate x4 125kVisits!: Mutated Gene x10 and Feudal Crate x4

Banana Tower Defense Codes (Expired)

No expired codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Banana Tower Defense

Fortunately, the redemption process in Banana Tower Defense is incredibly easy. Even better, it’s identical on mobile, console, and PC versions of Roblox. Here’s what to do:

Load into Banana Tower Defense from the Roblox game page.

Once you’re in the lobby, head below to the purple Codes area denoted by a glowing chest.

Hover over the yellow circle and type a code from our list into the text box.

Press the Redeem button to see what you’ve unlocked.

How Do You Get More Banana Tower Defense Codes?

The best place to check for coupons is the official Banana Tower Defense Discord server. Once you’ve joined via that link, you’ll find a dedicated codes channel after scrolling down. The devs will update this as new codes land, so you may want to turn on notifications to ensure you’re always first to the punch.

Of course, we’d also recommend that you bookmark this page and check in with Twinfinite each time you play Banana Tower Defense. We’ll keep an eye out for any new codes, adding them to our list accordingly. That way, you don’t need to waste time sourcing codes yourself, but can still harness them to get the latest rewards.

Why Are My Codes Not Working?

The most likely scenario here is that the code you’re trying to redeem has expired. Unfortunately, this happens quite a lot in Roblox experiences, where the devs don’t give you warning before removing a code. As such, be sure to snap up each code the second you see it on our list to ensure you don’t miss out.

Other than that, double-check that you’re typing each code in exactly as it’s displayed on our list. Even the smallest typo could cause the code to produce an error when you try to redeem it. In fact, it’s easiest of all to just copy and paste the codes from our list, avoiding the margin for typos entirely.

