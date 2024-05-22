Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Map Guide

With every new season come new POIs and landmarks to discover! Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 brings a new post-apocalypse theme — Wrecked — and this means dusty, sandy, war-torn, and ravaged areas across the map. So what can we expect from the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map? Let’s find out!

New Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Map Details

As it is with every new season, the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map will be similar to what we have in Season 2 but with some big changes. Season 2 ends in a crazy sandstorm, leaving the island devastated. But what has actually changed? So far we know the island has descended into what looks like post-apocalyptic chaos.

Image Source: Epic Games

The Olympians have been defeated, so what could be left of the major locations such as Grim Gate, Mount Olympus, Underworld, and Brawler’s Battleground? There is no clue yet but we assume they will be altered drastically!

According to HYPEX on X, Fencing Fields has had the apocalypse treatment and will now be the Nitro Drome. Looking at the Fortnite teasers, it seems like the fields are now a wasteland of scrap metal with the Nitro Drome building in the center.

The "Sharkbait" Ship is most likely a new POI in Season 3 👀



Here's the size comparison against The Yacht & player's size. [VIA @blortzen / @SpushFNBR] pic.twitter.com/EJ7JLrMoDg — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 19, 2024

Another leaked landmark is ‘Sharkbait’. This is apparently a large craft-carrier type ship, and will be positioned somewhere off the coast. Its exact location has yet to be confirmed.

The latest Fortnite teaser from Epic Games shows what looks like Snooty Steppes, or somewhere similar, as a desert wasteland. The area is seemingly overtaken by Power Armor-clad players battling it out!

We hope to discover more leaks before the new season map arrives so keep checking back for the latest information. For more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 news check out what we think of Fallout x Fortnite arriving soon.

