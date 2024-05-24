All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Quests & Rewards

A new season is upon us and that means new quests and rewards! This new season is named Wrecked and we can expect Mad Max-style monster trucks and post-apocalypse themes throughout. You can level up and claim your Battle Pass rewards quickly if you complete every quest, so let’s get into it. Find out below about all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 quests!
All Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3
During this season you will receive a new list of quests to complete each week. Each weekly quest usually rewards you with at least 10k XP. Completing all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weekly and story quests is a great way to level up and complete the Battle Pass. The quests released each week will give you a chance to seek out new weapons, new gameplay features, and new POIs in this season.
How to Complete All Chapter 5 Season 3 Weekly Quests
Thanks to iFireMonkey on X, we have the first lot weeks of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weekly quests right here. Complete each one for 10k XP with a bonus XP reward for completing all quests that week.
Week 0 Quests
These quests will be available as soon as Chapter 5 Season 3 starts.
- Fully refuel or repair a vehicle
- Deal 250 explosive damage to opponents
- Visit Redline Rig, Brutal Beachhead, and Nitrodrom
- Destroy 150 objects while in a vehicle
- Travel 2000 distance while in a vehicle
- Get in 3 different types of vehicles while boosting
- Collect 500 ammo from eliminated players
Week 1 Quests
- Restore 300 health or gain 300 shields with Slurp Cactus
- Eliminate 3 opponents using a weapon with a scope mod
- Deal 400 damage to opponents with Nitro Fists
- Defeat Megalo Don, The Machinist, or Ringmaster Scarr three times
- Enter a car from the roof
- Deal 500 damage to opponents with vehicles
- Get 60 air in a vehicle
Week 2 Quests
- Travel 400 distance over water while infused with Nitro
- Deal 500 damage to players using pistols
- Rewcover 150 health or gain 150 shields in an Oasis Pool
- Drive or ride in Megalo Don’s Behemoth, The Machinist’s Lockjaw, Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw, or a War Bus
- Mod a vehicle with a Cow Catcher or a Spiked Bumper twice
- Deal 100 damage to opponents in vehicles
- Repair vehicles x 500 HP with Service Stations or Repair Torches
Week 3 Quests
- TBC
Week 4 Quests
- TBC
Week 5 Quests
- TBC
Week 6 Quests
- TBC
All Welcome to the Wasteland Quests
- Talk to Hope and Jones
- Deal 100 damage while boosting in vehicles
- Destroy 100 objects or structures while infused with Nitro
- Install 4 Vehicle Mods
- Search 10 containers at Wasteland Landmarks
- Collect 6 surveillance devices at different Wasteland locations
Fortnite: Wrecked Jumpstart Quests
- Repair vehicle damage x500 with a Service Station
- Pass through 3 Flaming Boost Hoops
- Collect a Medallion
- Deal 200 damage to opponents while infused with Nitro
- Perform Air Punch while using Nitro Fists
- Step into an Oasis Pool and the Nitrodrom
- Accept a Wastelander challenge
- Open Collections and Accolades
- Mod 3 vehicles in different matches
- Apply Nitro in 3 different matches
- Deal 100 damage to Marauder’s vehicles
Those are all of your weekly and story quests we have discovered so far. If there are any more to come we will keep you updated! For more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 news and guides why not check out the new Crew Pack skin and the update download size?