All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Quests & Rewards

A new season is upon us and that means new quests and rewards! This new season is named Wrecked and we can expect Mad Max-style monster trucks and post-apocalypse themes throughout. You can level up and claim your Battle Pass rewards quickly if you complete every quest, so let’s get into it. Find out below about all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 quests!

All Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

During this season you will receive a new list of quests to complete each week. Each weekly quest usually rewards you with at least 10k XP. Completing all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weekly and story quests is a great way to level up and complete the Battle Pass. The quests released each week will give you a chance to seek out new weapons, new gameplay features, and new POIs in this season.

How to Complete All Chapter 5 Season 3 Weekly Quests

Thanks to iFireMonkey on X, we have the first lot weeks of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weekly quests right here. Complete each one for 10k XP with a bonus XP reward for completing all quests that week.

Week 0 Quests

These quests will be available as soon as Chapter 5 Season 3 starts.

Fully refuel or repair a vehicle

Deal 250 explosive damage to opponents

Visit Redline Rig, Brutal Beachhead, and Nitrodrom

Destroy 150 objects while in a vehicle

Travel 2000 distance while in a vehicle

Get in 3 different types of vehicles while boosting

Collect 500 ammo from eliminated players

Week 1 Quests

Restore 300 health or gain 300 shields with Slurp Cactus

Eliminate 3 opponents using a weapon with a scope mod

Deal 400 damage to opponents with Nitro Fists

Defeat Megalo Don, The Machinist, or Ringmaster Scarr three times

Enter a car from the roof

Deal 500 damage to opponents with vehicles

Get 60 air in a vehicle

Week 2 Quests

Travel 400 distance over water while infused with Nitro

Deal 500 damage to players using pistols

Rewcover 150 health or gain 150 shields in an Oasis Pool

Drive or ride in Megalo Don’s Behemoth, The Machinist’s Lockjaw, Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw, or a War Bus

Mod a vehicle with a Cow Catcher or a Spiked Bumper twice

Deal 100 damage to opponents in vehicles

Repair vehicles x 500 HP with Service Stations or Repair Torches

Week 3 Quests

TBC

Week 4 Quests

TBC

Week 5 Quests

TBC

Week 6 Quests

TBC

All Welcome to the Wasteland Quests

Talk to Hope and Jones

Deal 100 damage while boosting in vehicles

Destroy 100 objects or structures while infused with Nitro

Install 4 Vehicle Mods

Search 10 containers at Wasteland Landmarks

Collect 6 surveillance devices at different Wasteland locations

Fortnite: Wrecked Jumpstart Quests

Repair vehicle damage x500 with a Service Station

Pass through 3 Flaming Boost Hoops

Collect a Medallion

Deal 200 damage to opponents while infused with Nitro

Perform Air Punch while using Nitro Fists

Step into an Oasis Pool and the Nitrodrom

Accept a Wastelander challenge

Open Collections and Accolades

Mod 3 vehicles in different matches

Apply Nitro in 3 different matches

Deal 100 damage to Marauder’s vehicles

Those are all of your weekly and story quests we have discovered so far. If there are any more to come we will keep you updated! For more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 news and guides why not check out the new Crew Pack skin and the update download size?

