fortnite chapter 5 season 3
Image Source: Epic Games
Category:
Guides

All Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Quests & Rewards

All quests for every week!
Image of Rowan Jones
Rowan Jones
|
Published: May 24, 2024 05:21 am

A new season is upon us and that means new quests and rewards! This new season is named Wrecked and we can expect Mad Max-style monster trucks and post-apocalypse themes throughout. You can level up and claim your Battle Pass rewards quickly if you complete every quest, so let’s get into it. Find out below about all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 quests!

Recommended Videos

All Quests in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

During this season you will receive a new list of quests to complete each week. Each weekly quest usually rewards you with at least 10k XP. Completing all Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weekly and story quests is a great way to level up and complete the Battle Pass. The quests released each week will give you a chance to seek out new weapons, new gameplay features, and new POIs in this season.

fortnite chapter 5 season 3 wrecked teaser image
Image Source: Epic Games

How to Complete All Chapter 5 Season 3 Weekly Quests

Thanks to iFireMonkey on X, we have the first lot weeks of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 weekly quests right here. Complete each one for 10k XP with a bonus XP reward for completing all quests that week.

Week 0 Quests

These quests will be available as soon as Chapter 5 Season 3 starts.

  • Fully refuel or repair a vehicle
  • Deal 250 explosive damage to opponents
  • Visit Redline Rig, Brutal Beachhead, and Nitrodrom
  • Destroy 150 objects while in a vehicle
  • Travel 2000 distance while in a vehicle
  • Get in 3 different types of vehicles while boosting
  • Collect 500 ammo from eliminated players

Week 1 Quests

  • Restore 300 health or gain 300 shields with Slurp Cactus
  • Eliminate 3 opponents using a weapon with a scope mod
  • Deal 400 damage to opponents with Nitro Fists
  • Defeat Megalo Don, The Machinist, or Ringmaster Scarr three times
  • Enter a car from the roof
  • Deal 500 damage to opponents with vehicles
  • Get 60 air in a vehicle

Week 2 Quests

  • Travel 400 distance over water while infused with Nitro
  • Deal 500 damage to players using pistols
  • Rewcover 150 health or gain 150 shields in an Oasis Pool
  • Drive or ride in Megalo Don’s Behemoth, The Machinist’s Lockjaw, Ringmaster Scarr’s Lockjaw, or a War Bus
  • Mod a vehicle with a Cow Catcher or a Spiked Bumper twice
  • Deal 100 damage to opponents in vehicles
  • Repair vehicles x 500 HP with Service Stations or Repair Torches

Week 3 Quests

  • TBC

Week 4 Quests

  • TBC

Week 5 Quests

  • TBC

Week 6 Quests

  • TBC

All Welcome to the Wasteland Quests

  • Talk to Hope and Jones
  • Deal 100 damage while boosting in vehicles
  • Destroy 100 objects or structures while infused with Nitro
  • Install 4 Vehicle Mods
  • Search 10 containers at Wasteland Landmarks
  • Collect 6 surveillance devices at different Wasteland locations

Fortnite: Wrecked Jumpstart Quests

  • Repair vehicle damage x500 with a Service Station
  • Pass through 3 Flaming Boost Hoops
  • Collect a Medallion
  • Deal 200 damage to opponents while infused with Nitro
  • Perform Air Punch while using Nitro Fists
  • Step into an Oasis Pool and the Nitrodrom
  • Accept a Wastelander challenge
  • Open Collections and Accolades
  • Mod 3 vehicles in different matches
  • Apply Nitro in 3 different matches
  • Deal 100 damage to Marauder’s vehicles

Those are all of your weekly and story quests we have discovered so far. If there are any more to come we will keep you updated! For more Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 news and guides why not check out the new Crew Pack skin and the update download size?

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article When Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Downtime End?
fortnite chapter 5 season 3 wrecked teaser image
Category: Guides
Guides
When Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Downtime End?
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 24, 2024
Read Article How to Unlink Your Email in Wuthering Waves
How to Unlink Your Email From Wuthering Waves - female character with electric whip
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlink Your Email in Wuthering Waves
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 24, 2024
Read Article All Quiz Answers in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
thousand year door title logo
Category: Guides
Guides
All Quiz Answers in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Matthew Carmosino Matthew Carmosino May 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article When Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Downtime End?
fortnite chapter 5 season 3 wrecked teaser image
Category: Guides
Guides
When Will Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Downtime End?
Rowan Jones Rowan Jones May 24, 2024
Read Article How to Unlink Your Email in Wuthering Waves
How to Unlink Your Email From Wuthering Waves - female character with electric whip
Category: Guides
Guides
How to Unlink Your Email in Wuthering Waves
Damiano Gerli Damiano Gerli May 24, 2024
Read Article All Quiz Answers in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
thousand year door title logo
Category: Guides
Guides
All Quiz Answers in Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
Matthew Carmosino Matthew Carmosino May 24, 2024
Author
Rowan Jones
Rowan is a writer from Devon, U.K with a BA in Education Studies. The first video game Rowan fell in love with was Treasure Island Dizzy on the ZX Spectrum but has since progressed to bigger and better titles. She has been writing game guides for mobile and console since 2020 within Gamurs Group. Rowan has a love/hate relationship with Dead By Daylight and a completely healthy obsession with Fortnite.