All Vaulted & Unvaulted Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

As the end of Chapter 5 Season 2 approaches and the new season arrives, players are wondering what they can expect. We know that the season’s theme will be Wrecked, with wasteland aesthetic. There is an apocalyptic racing area —Nitro Drome — other new locations, new vehicles, and weaponry! First let’s check out all possible vaulted and unvaulted weapons for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Recommended Videos

All Rumored & Confirmed Weapons for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Since the Chapter 5 Season 3 theme of Anicient Greek gods is over, we can be sure that the gods’ mythic weapons and any related weapons will be vaulted. This means we will no longer have the following:

Wings of Icarus

Thunderbolt of Zeuss

Gatekeeper Shotgun including Cerebus’s Mythic

Harbinger SMG including Hades’ Mythic

Warforged Assault Rifle including Ares’ Mythic

Huntress DMR including Zeus’ Mythic

Thunder Burst SMG

Reaper Sniper Rifle

Chains of Hades

Image Source: Epic Games

Of course the Star Wars crossover weapons will also disappear including the blasters and the bowcaster. It also goes without saying that the Waterbending scroll will also say its final farewell.

So what will take their place? Well, the only info we have right now are the teaser trailers posted by Fortnite on X. In the latest offering we can see a range of interesting Fallout/post-apocalypse style weapons including:

Ranger Shotgun (unvaulted)

Flamethrower (new)

Spear Harpoon Gun (new)

Laser Rifle (new)

Minigun (unvaulted)

Image Source: Epic Games

Players have also been debating on Reddit about whether or not we will see the Fatman nukes during the Fallout crossover. Perhaps something a little less overpowered like the return of the rocket launcher or rocket ram, perhaps?

As that is all we know about handheld weaponry right now, let’s move on to weapon mods. There is no sign of weapon benches yet but modded vehicles now seem like the likely choice. This makes sense as this season does seem focused on Mad Max style battles with vehicles. Possible vehicle mods include:

Gun attachment mods

Off-road tires

Environmental tire mods

Sturdy tire mods

Bumper mods

Booster mods

This looks like a truly explosive and exciting new season of Fortnite! Come back for the latest updates, but until then check out the skins you might see coming in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more