The Power Armor helmet in Fortnite.
Image Source: Epic Games
Category:
News

Fortnite Fans May Have Uncovered New Fallout-Themed Weapons

New weapons ahoy!
Image of Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton
|
Published: May 22, 2024 10:42 am

Ever since the shock announcement of the Fortnite x Fallout event due to land in Chapter 5 Season 3, fans have been speculating on what the crossover may evolve. After all, it’s a far cry from the Greek Gods theme of Season 2, meaning some huge shake-ups are on the way. Fortunately, some eagle-eyed Reddit users may have landed on some big scoops.

Flamethrowers May Be Coming in Fortnite x Fallout

In a post on the Fortnite subreddit from user IRS_Agent-636, they labeled a new teaser of the Fortnite Power Armor skins with the Fallout weapons they seem to resemble. You can check out the post here:

I believe these are all the guns being held
byu/IRS_Agent-636 inFortNiteBR

While some of the weapons listed, such as the Combat Shotgun, are familiar to Fortnite players already, there are definitely some surprise additions. Both the Laser Gun and Flamethrower would be entirely new to the game, while we haven’t seen the Minigun since Chapter 5 Season 1.

Some eagle-eyed commenters have other ideas, though. As per u/Zestyclose-Orchid289, the weapon labeled Air Sniper is actually a reworked Harpoon. Miserable-Spirit-189 also believes the Flamethrower is a reworked version of the existing Crossbow, so it’ll be interesting to see how it factors into the weapon circulation.

Either way, the image definitely suggests that a bunch of new weapons are coming in Chapter 5 Season 3. It’ll be interesting to see whether these weapons are dropped by Power Armor bosses, akin to Darth Vader’s lightsaber in the recent Star Wars event. Of course, they may be regular floor or chest drops, meaning everyone can sample the new firearms.

Looking forward to the new Fortnite season? If so, check out what fans want to see in the Fallout crossover. We’ve also got a guide on all map changes and the battle pass for you to check out.

Luke Hinton
Luke Hinton is a video games journalist currently working as Senior Guides Writer and Associate Editor at Twinfinite. He has undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Journalism, Media, and Culture, and previously specialised in entertainment writing.