An Awful 2014 Vampire Flick Is Surging Up Netflix’s Top 10 Movies List

Netflix is no stranger to propelling a random movie or TV show to worldwide notoriety practically overnight. The likes of Under Paris or 365 Days never would’ve blown up without a healthy push from Netflix’s algorithm, shoving them onto subscribers’ front pages. Recently, it seems like the same phenomenon has happened all over again – but this time, it’s a movie you’d never expect.

Recommended Videos

Dracula Untold Flies Up the Netflix Top 10

Without much rhyme or reason, Dracula Untold, a 2014 retelling of the iconic vampire story starring Luke Evans as the eponymous blood-sucker, currently sits at #3 on Netflix’s worldwide movies chart, as per FlixPatrol.

Taking a look at some of the movies below it, it’s hard to deduce exactly why Dracula Untold is proving so popular. The likes of Minions: The Rise of Gru and Get Out both grossed more than Dracula Untold’s $217 million worldwide gross and have a higher IMDb rating than the horror flick’s 6.2.

Image Source: FlixPatrol

There’s every chance that eager-eyed Netflix subscribers are simply catching up on a movie that may have passed them by upon release. It boasts a surprisingly impressive cast with Luke Evans, Dominic Cooper, and Charles Dance all featuring, so fantasy fans could have seen that roster and decided to give it a try.

That said, there’s also a high likelihood that Dracula Untold’s newfound popularity is the result of one of 2024’s biggest movie flops: Madame Web. The ill-fated Spider-Man spin-off is one of the year’s most notorious bombs, spawning countless memes. Surely, it’s no coincidence that Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless were two of the screenwriters on that film, and – you guessed it – they wrote Dracula Untold, too.

Of course, not every Netflix viewer is going to deep-dive into a movie’s screenwriters before checking it out, but it’s certainly amusing that Dracula Untold is experiencing a second wind in the year of Madame Web. Whether the 2014 film will gain a similar level of meme immortalization remains to be seen, but we’re certainly here for it.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy