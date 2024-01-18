How to Get Paldium Fragments in Palworld

Need some help getting Paldium Fragments in Palworld? This magical crafting resource is crucial for the first few missions in the tutorial, and as a key component for many items you’ll constantly be using as you catch new Pals. As such, you’ll need to know some easy ways to farm it without hassle.

How to Get Palworld Paldium Fragments

There are two main ways to get Paldium Fragments in Palworld: harvesting them from Paldium Ore, or finding single fragments strewn on the floor.

From our experience, the latter option is the one you’ll stumble upon first. If you backtrack from the first spawn down to nearby the huge Mammorest Pal, you’ll see a glistening blue pickup on the field just below it. This gives you one Paldium Fragment, which is crucial for some objectives.

The far more reliable option is to harvest numerous Paldium Fragments from glowing blue ore rocks dotted around the map. If you go to the north-east of the first fast travel point you unlock, you’ll find various shiny blue rocks next to a stream and bridge. Hit it with your wooden club – or pickaxe, if you’ve crafted it – and over time you’ll accrue more fragments.

How to Use Paldium Fragments in Palworld

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

As mentioned earlier, Paldium Fragments are one of the most important crafting items in the game, especially those early stages. You need one Paldium Fragment to make a Pal Sphere, which is the game’s equivalent of a Pokeball. The same goes for your Palbox, which stores your Pals for you to delegate to tasks around your base.

There could well be even more uses for Paldium Fragments down the line. It certainly wouldn’t be a surprise, given how many niche items require it as a crafting ingredient. Keep an eye on your crafting bench and the build-in crafting shortcut from Up on the D-pad, to see how else you can use them!

That’s all for this guide. For more on Palworld, check out if it’s free to play, plus how to play Palworld early access.