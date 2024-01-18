How to Upgrade Pals in Palworld

Palworld is the latest craze when it comes to the monster-catching game world. It provides an open-world experience in which players can explore lands, fight, and train Pals, among other things. However, as battles against wild Pals get more difficult and you go up against stronger rivals, you may find yourself with the need to strengthen your team. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with how to upgrade your Pals in Palworld. Follow along below for all the information you’ll need.

How to Upgrade Palworld Pals

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

In Palworld, Pals grow stronger when they level up through activities such as winning fights against enemies. However, for those who lack the patience to grind out multiple levels at once and prefer a quick solution, or anyone who needs a slight boost to keep them going, Pals can also be manually upgraded to boost their stats. This form of upgrading works quite similarly to IV / EV training in Pokemon. The upgrade focuses on improving one of several stats a Pal has.

To upgrade a Pal in Palworld, you will need to use the Enhance Pals section of the big Statue of Power that you crafted during the Tutorial. However, upgrading a Pal requires Pal Souls, so be sure that you have some on hand. By offering Pal Souls to one of these statues, you will be able to upgrade a stat of your choice between Max HP, Attack, Defense, or Work Speed.

If you’re planning to bulk upgrade these stats, it seems like you will need to have quite a hefty collection of Pal Souls to do so. It may be worth stashing them aside and then bulk upgrading one or more Pals for your next big quest. On the other hand, you can also use the Upgrade system consistently. This way, you can continue tweaking and improving your Pals’ stats at a steady rhythm as you progress through the game. The brilliant thing about Palworld is that you are very much in charge of your adventure. Only you can decide.

That’s everything you need to know about how to upgrade Pals in Palworld. Looking for more helpful guides to assist you on your adventures? Check out the rest of our content here at Twinfinite. We have a variety of different Palworld topics to help you get a head start in the game. Feel free to browse through the related links below.