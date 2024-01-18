No survival adventure game would be complete without some foraging for supplies and crafting items. In Palworld, you will need to make sure you are keeping your inventory stocked if you are to find more Pals and keep adventuring! Read on to find out how to craft items in Palworld.

Palworld Crafting Guide

You’re introduced to crafting pretty early on in Palworld, as you need various items to help you survive that first night. As you get to grips with the controls you will notice that your inventory has the potential to hold a few weapons and other useful items. To craft these things you will first need to harvest materials!

Wood and Stone are the first resources to gather. It is also very important to pick up any blue Paldium Fragments shimmering in the grasses. You will use these resources to craft your first Workbench, Campfire, Pal Sphere, and Storage Box. Select the Build Menu by pressing up on the D-pad and choose the Workbench. Place it where you like and then approach it to complete the build process. Once you have a Workbench you can interact with it to see what items are available to craft and select the recipe you want.

The Workbench will show you how much of each resource you need to find to start crafting your items. If you don’t see the item you want you may want, check to see if it is unlocked.

Image Source: Pocket Pair via Twinfinite

How to Unlock Items for Crafting in Palworld

As you level up and defeat bosses, you will receive Technology Points. These are used to unlock recipes for items and facilities. You can access the Technology screen from your Menu and see what is available to you. Each item shows exactly which materials you need to gather to craft it, and how many Technology Points it costs to unlock.

You will eventually want to unlock everything, but you should still choose carefully when spending your Technology Points. Unlock the most necessary items first like the Pal Sphere and Campfire. During your first moments in Palworld, storage won’t be such an issue so leave that one until last.

That is all we have on crafting in Palworld! For more hints and tips check out further Palworld guides below.