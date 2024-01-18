How To Build Primitive Workbench in Palworld

Palworld is here and it brings excitement, new adventures, and lots of areas to explore on a large world map. As with most survival games, crafting and building is of vital importance. Here is our guide on how to build the Primitive Workbench in Palworld.

Building a Primitive Workbench in Palworld

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

At the very beginning of your adventure in Palworld, you have to build a Primitive Workbench, which is a place for crafting simple items, such as weapons, objects, accessories, and even Pal Sphere, an item for capturing Pals.

To build the Primitive Workbench you need two pieces of Wood. There are two options for collecting Wood in Palworld.

Punch any tree and wait for branches to fall on the ground.

Check your surroundings and collect the already fallen branches from the ground.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

After collecting the necessary materials, you are ready to build your first Workbench! To build a Workbench, press B on your keyboard to open the Build Menu. Choose a Primitive Workbench and select a suitable spot for it. Note that it can be placed near other objects or in proximity to other structures.

Congratulations, you just built your first Primitive Workbench and successfully completed a very important task. Therefore, you can craft items such as Wooden Club, Stone Axe, Stone Pickaxe, and Hand-held Torch, used both in combat and mining.

Lastly, all of the items you can craft on your Workbench are listed in the Technology tab and you can see them in the Pause menu. The first level of Technology contains mostly Items and one Structure. On the next level are Structures and one Item, and here is the list of them all.

Palbox

Pal Sphere

Campfire

Wooden Chest

Repair Bench

Wooden Structure Set

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Basically, that’s all you need to know about building the Primitive Workbench in Palworld and creating your base for the rest of the game. Nevertheless, make sure to build your base in an accessible spot or in a place where enemies won’t be able to bother you or damage your hard-earned collectibles.

