How to Catch Pals in Palworld

Like Pokemon, you can catch ’em all in the universe of Palworld, from the skies to the seas. To help you in this journey, we’ll show you how to catch Pals to build your animal army.

How to Craft Pal Spheres in Palworld

After constructing the Primitive Workbench, go to the Technology tab to find the Pal Sphere recipe. It more or less works the same as a Poke Ball, allowing you to catch Pals. You must unlock the recipe with one Stat Point and obtain the following ingredients:

1 Paldium Fragment

3 Wood

3 Stone

Wood and Stone can be picked up from the ground and other areas, but the Paldium Fragment will require a pickaxe. To craft this tool, you need 5 Stone and 5 Wood.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

After you’ve crafted the pickaxe, look around for blue-colored ores and start mining them for the Paldium Fragments.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

With all the ingredients on hand, return to the workbench and craft the Pal Sphere to begin your adventure.

How Do You Capture Pals in Palworld?

Now that you have the Pal Sphere, you can catch Pals by holding the ‘Q’ button and then letting it go once you’ve targetted it. However, you must increase your chances of a successful throw with the following methods first:

Reduce the Pal’s HP

Use Status Effects

Lure the creature into a trap

Sneak up behind the Pal and throw the Pal Sphere

If it’s your first time capturing in Palworld, I recommend going for the smaller creatures to make it more accessible. A few Chikipis will be walking about, which will most likely be the easiest to grab. You’ll also see a Capture Rate near the creature based on your technique.

Image Source: Pocketpair via Twinfinite

Those who want to sneak can simply walk slowly behind the Pal and cast the ball. You can only carry five Pals with you at a time, and any leftovers will be transferred to the Palbox. This craftable object mandates a Paldium Fragment, eight Wood, and three Stone. In addition, you can let your Pal roam around by using the ‘E’ button.

That does it for our guide on how to catch Pals. For more Palworld content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including the best starters, and how to get guns.