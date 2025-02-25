Best Skills to Train Staff in Two Point Museum

Different staff members can learn unique skills depending on what they do in Two Point Museum. Some employees will be hired with skills that make them more valuable, while others have to be trained in a training room after starting. Here are the best skills for staff members in Two Point Museum.

Recommended Videos

Every staff member will be able to learn skills, but they all vary in price. While some skills can be learned by any staff member, others can only be learned by particular members of the team. To help with this, we’ve broken down the best skills that can be used by any type of staff, as well as those specific to experts, assistants, janitors, and security guards.

Universal Skills

Screenshot by Twinfinite via SEGA

The skills that every staff member can learn are tailored toward the general maintenance of the museum’s stats. Things like happiness, helicopter safety, or movement speed are the focus of the general skills, while job-specific ones are more focused.

Aerodynamics – Boosts movement speed by +25%

– Boosts movement speed by +25% Happy Thoughts – Boosts happiness by +10%

– Boosts happiness by +10% Pilot Wings – Boosts expedition speed by +5% and counters Chopper Damage from Speedy expeditions

Of the three universal skills that any staff member can learn, Happy Thoughts is the most useful in the long run because staff happiness can run thin depending on how much money you have to spare. If you can’t afford to give out raises, having a higher happiness level will be crucial to keeping hold of staff.

Expert Skills

Screenshot by Twinfinite via SEGA

Experts can learn skills focused on avoiding injuries on expeditions and boosting their performance during day-to-day work.

Analysis – Boosts analysis speed by +25%

– Boosts analysis speed by +25% Rapid Restoration – Increases restoration speed by +100%

– Increases restoration speed by +100% Survey Skills – Boosts survey points by +30%

– Boosts survey points by +30% Survival Skills – Buffs Bandage Box treatment speed and expedition ailment recovery speed by +25% and is required for dangerous expeditions

– Buffs Bandage Box treatment speed and expedition ailment recovery speed by +25% and is required for dangerous expeditions Tour Guidelines – Boosts tour donations by +10%, tour buzz by +15% and gives +1 knowledge per tour

– Boosts tour donations by +10%, tour buzz by +15% and gives +1 knowledge per tour Spirit Whispering – Improves Spirit Restoration proficiency by +25% and passively increases spirit status by 1% per second while in a Polterguest Room

Of the expert-specific skills, Survival Skills is the most valuable because it opens up more difficult expeditions to get more exhibits. The fact that it includes the recovery speed bonus makes it even more valuable, although Survey Skills can help avoid injuries on certain expeditions.

Assistant Skills

Screenshot by Twinfinite via SEGA

Assistant skills are tailored towards providing the best customer service while being as efficient as possible. They don’t go on as many expeditions as other staff types, so their skills are mostly focused on improving things on the museum front rather than boosting stats when they do go on expeditions.

Accomplished Admission – Boosts ticket-selling speed by +20%

– Boosts ticket-selling speed by +20% Customer Service – Increases guest happiness by +10%

– Increases guest happiness by +10% Marketing – Required to work in a Marketing Office and boosts the marketing skill by +25%

Of the two skills for assistants, Accomplished Admission is slightly more useful because you can get more guests into the museum faster, which will also impact the guests’ happiness. Customer Service is a helpful touch for assistants working in the gift shop, but by the time guests get there they may already have a high enough happiness rating.

Janitor Skills

Screenshot by Twinfinite via SEGA

The skills janitors can learn are focused on maintaining things around the museum while keeping things as safe as possible.

Fire-Resistance – Required to extinguish fires

– Required to extinguish fires Ghost Capture – Required for capturing ghosts and spirits

– Required for capturing ghosts and spirits Mechanics – Boosts maintenance and upgrade speed by +30%

– Boosts maintenance and upgrade speed by +30% Workshop – Required to work in a workshop

Workshop is the most useful skill for a janitor to be trained in, especially because many of them will be hired already with Fire-Resistance. The workshop allows you to create new exhibits and tools for the museum and your expeditions, so it’s more important for progression.

Security Guard Skills

Screenshot by Twinfinite via SEGA

Security guard skills are focused more on stopping crime as fast as possible, but they don’t impact their donation collection speed.

Camera Room – Required to work in the Camera Room

– Required to work in the Camera Room Strolling Surveillance – Boosts thief protection skill by +300%

The Camera Room skill is the most important of the two because it’s critical to keep a security guard in the room at all times. Having more of them with the skill means they can alternate, allowing for more breaks and higher happiness levels.

The main disadvantage of training staff members in new skills is the financial impact. Not only do the skills cost money to train, but they also increase the staff member’s desired pay. The main things to focus on when choosing the best skills to train staff in Two Point Museum are what your museum needs at that time.

Looking for more on Two Point Museum? You can check out our Two Point Museum review, tips on how to get four-star tours, the best exhibit perks, and how to increase staff happiness to name a few.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy