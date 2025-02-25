Best Exhibit Perks in Two Point Museum

Two Point Museum is packed full of features for maximizing the benefits you get from each guest and your staff. However, you can also give back to them by improving your exhibits with Perks. Here are the best Perks in Two Point Museum.

Recommended Videos

Each perk will apply a boost to an individual exhibit, changing how much that exhibit affects guests or staff members who interact with it. They range from modest to massive, with all of them serving a valuable purpose.

To get perks, you have to break down exhibits with the Deconstructor in the Analysis Room. When that’s finished, you’ll be given a perk along with enlightenment toward whatever area of curation the exhibit was.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via SEGA

Energy

Perks that increase guest energy are great to put further from the entrance of your Museum. Guests will have their energy levels increased when they view an exhibit with this perk applied to it, without needing a drink or increasing their toilet discomfort.

Entertainment

The Entertainment perk is great if you have an area in the museum without many interactive displays. It can prevent a child from becoming bored long enough to make it to a Playground or Soundstage, so if you don’t have room for more exhibits, putting this perk on an existing one can make a big difference.

XP

XP perks are meant for your staff rather than the guests themselves. These will give an extra boost of XP for the experts who restore the exhibits, meaning that you can use ‘restoration’ as a way to squeeze out that last level before unlocking a new skill slot for your staff members.

Reduce Grubbiness

The perk that reduces grubbiness can be a lifesaver if you’re short on experts to restore your exhibits quickly. When guests touch an exhibit, it leaves them a bit grubbier than before so an expert has to restore it to maintain the buzz factor. With this perk, your exhibit can last a bit longer without needing to be cleaned which can be valuable if you’ve sent your experts off on expeditions.

Knowledge

Knowledge boosts are great for exhibits in realms that you haven’t heavily researched yet. If you’ve analyzed a few different prehistoric fossils but not so many botany exhibits, it may be worth putting a knowledge boost on one of your plants to keep up with the enlightenment levels of the rest of your museum.

Deter Criminal Activity

Screenshot by Twinfinite via SEGA

The anti-theft sticker is a great perk if you’ve got a particularly valuable exhibit, or if you just don’t have the means to set up the ideal security measures. It acts as an extra deterrent for criminals, preventing them from robbing that item even if there are no cameras or security guards nearby. If you’ve got a blind spot in your security, this perk can be exceptionally useful.

Whether you’re trying to boost your staff’s stats or just keep your exhibits out of the hands of thieves, perks can be incredibly useful in Two Point Museum. The better the quality exhibit, the more perks you can apply, so be sure to keep surveying the same locations to improve the quality of your exhibits.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy