How to Complete a 4 Star Tour in Two Point Museum

Creating a successful museum is not just about collecting and showcasing the rarest exhibits; it’s about engaging with visitors and imparting knowledge. Bringing history to life for those who choose to take part in your Two Point Museum experience.

One of the best ways to thoroughly introduce visitors to the curated artifacts and exhibits found on expeditions is with Guided Tours. A well-planned tour has the possibility of providing extra money for the museum with Tour Tips and is a good way to show which exhibits are performing better than others.

The option to give tours opens first in the Momento Mile museum, and completing the objective of gaining four stars on a tour is necessary to progress in the campaign. When laid out by the game, the idea of tours seems simple; however, as players may quickly come to realize, it can be a frustrating process.

How to Gain 4 Stars on a Tour

Two Point Museum makes tours a useful way for visitors to gain Buzz and Knowledge, leaving a (hopefully) sizable tip at the end. A few key elements go into creating a successful tour, and these center around the length and route of the tour, the exhibit’s buzz and decoration rating, the quality of the exhibit, and the expert leading the tour.

Image via Twinfinite

The best way to ensure a route works for the tour is to have a straight line where possible. The game does not appear to like wavy lines, and while a player may have spent a long time cultivating the best-looking museum aesthetically, tour-wise, this may not be the most beneficial.

Also, make sure you have the exhibits closer together. It may not look as appealing, but shortening the distance negates the negative reviews from visitors about the tour being too long. Having to reorganize the exhibits is annoying and time-consuming, but you might have to be willing to shake things up a bit to get that extra star.

Next, a tour guide with beneficial traits and expertise will only make it easier to gain stars. If you don’t have a relevant expert, consider training one or rehiring. If the expert is boring, the tour will fail.

Image via Twinfinite

This is the same for surroundings. Not only should you focus on having the best exhibits with the best decoration rating, but make sure the surrounding areas are litter-free. You can never have too many bins.

The most important part of achieving a 4-star tour is if at first you don’t succeed, try a different exhibit. With all the suggestions and guidance the game gives you, you’d think there is a foolproof way to get those stars. However (and this may be something that will be fixed in future updates), sometimes it is just luck.

When planning a tour, players may find that adding three perfect exhibits to a route gets them a 3.5, but selecting only one jumps them to 4 all by itself. It can be a fussy system, and this leads me to believe that while all the components are present to make a good challenge, the way it performs still might need a bit of work.

However, with these tips, it’ll be easier to bump up the tour star rating and progress onward with the Two Point Museum campaign. Even if (if all else fails) all a player has to do is click around until those stars appear.

