As you progress further in your journey as a museum curator, you’ll find plenty of things to keep an eye on. One of the most important is Staff Happiness, but it’s not always easy to maintain. Here’s how to increase Staff Happiness in Two Point Museum.

Recommended Videos

Two Point Museum has plenty of different aspects to focus on to keep the business afloat. While some are easier to maintain, Staff Happiness can fluctuate quickly and with little warning. To get your second star in your first museum, you’ll have to keep an average Staff Happiness of 75, which can be hard to raise if it’s significantly lower.

How to Keep Staff Happy in Two Point Museum

There are a few things you’ll need to consider to keep your staff chipper. I’ve outlined each of these below.

Tend to Their General Needs

The main thing to pay attention to is the general needs of the staff. They need essentially the same basic needs as your guests, but they hang around for much longer than the patrons of your museum. It’s easy for Staff Happiness to drain quickly when they’re doing something time-consuming, so it’s important to keep an eye on what staff are working on which tasks.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via SEGA

For example, Experts running tours may finish their duties with dangerously low happiness levels. If the tours are too long, they can become severely thirsty, hungry, or need to use the bathroom, and by the time they get to the Staff Room, they could be threatening to resign.

To keep Staff Happiness high, you’ll need a combination of things. First, you’ll need to make sure that there are enough snack tables, water coolers, couches, and vending machines in Staff Rooms so that your employees aren’t waiting in line too long. They’ll also use water fountains placed throughout the museum, so if your employees look thirsty, it’s a good idea to add a few.

Keep the Museum Clean

Another factor in Staff Happiness is the cleanliness of the museum. If anyone sees litter, it immediately decreases their happiness levels for a few in-game days, so be sure to have plenty of bins and janitors to keep things clean.

Screenshot by Twinfinite via SEGA

If you’ve made sure that there are enough amenities and your staff still isn’t happy enough, There’s still more that can be managed.

Pay Well and Hire Appropriately

Firstly, the amount of money a staff member is paid makes a huge difference in their happiness levels. You can open the Staff menu and select Pay Review to see if the staff wants more money for their positions, and you can quickly satisfy all of the requests at once.

The last thing to keep in mind is how many staff members you have. If you don’t have enough, your employees won’t take breaks as frequently and will become fatigued faster. If your staff looks spread thin, hire a few more bodies to take the load off of them.

While it can be difficult to maintain the overall Staff Happiness in Two Point Museum, it’s far from impossible. Just make sure you treat your staff like you’d treat any guest, because if the staff isn’t happy, the guests may not be either.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy