After finding the Topaz Eye in Avowed, getting the Mourner’s Bouquet will be next on the list for many players since the Mourning Thirdbornian is right nearby. However, while you’ve been tasked with taking the flowers to the cairn gravesite of the NPC’s fallen brother, you’re given no proper direction or map location as to where to go.

This is the case for many small unmapped quests in Avowed like this — where they’re so minuscule, they won’t even be added to your Journal, leaving you only with the memory of your interactions, perhaps a Quest Item description, and a potential hint by one of your companions to go on.

Thankfully, the location of where to take the Mourner’s Bouquet isn’t far off, being only a short walk away.

Where Should You Take Mourner’s Bouquet in Avowed?

The Memorial Cairn you need to take the Mourner’s Bouquet to is by two trees southwest of where you met the Mourning Thirdbornian — slightly south of the “Ancient Lakebed” section of the map, as marked in the image below.

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

You’ll know you’re in the right spot when you spot the cairn under the bigger green tree with two Dreamthralls in front of it. There will also be windmills visible far in the distance on the right.

Placing the Mourner’s Bouquet

After you quickly dispatch the Dreamthralls, approach the cairn and select the prompt to “Place Mourner’s Bouquet.” The quest item will be removed from your inventory and the Mourning Thirdbornian will immediately appear to pay respects to her late brother.

There is also a Lockbox to the left of the Memorial Cairn you can open for the following items:

Golden Scelling (coins) x10

Stelgaer Leather (Armor Material) x2

Petrified Wood Branch (Exceptional Upgrade Material)

Xaurip Tongue (Monster Part)

You can talk to her directly to ask what she’ll do next, talking about the tragedy of his death and then the mini-quest will end.

Now that you know where to take the Mourner’s Bouquet in Avowed, find out the locations of all Starmetal Fragments to forge and upgrade exclusive weapons.

