During and after ‘Forged of Star-Stuff’ in Avowed, you can continue to search for the remaining Starmetal locations across the game’s maps to both forge special weapons and have them improved by Forgemaster Dela at the Starmetal Smithy.

Recommended Videos

There is one unit of Starmetal in each region of the game — Dawnshore, Emerald Stair, Shatterscarp, and Gallawain’s Tusks. Some pieces of the precious metal are harder to find than others, but this quick and easy guide will direct you to exactly where you need to go.

All Starmetal Locations in Avowed

1. Dawnshore Starmetal Location

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Danwshore Starmetal location in Avowed is directly southwest of the Emerald Stair Gatehouse. This makes it the easiest to reach Avowed since it’s right by the path you would follow as part of the campaign and it’s a quick walk away. However, it can still be easy to miss if you’re beelining the story and keeping exploration to a minimum.

After fast-traveling to the Emerald Stair Gatehouse Beacon, head straight toward the Godless Altar, which is marked in the map image above. After fighting a few Xaurips, the Starmetal will be right there on the stone table for you to collect.

2. Emerald Stair Starmetal Location

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

The location of Emerald Stair’s Starmetal is within the Damp Burrow underground, right near the Rolling Crags party camp, but you will need a couple of directions to find it.

After fast-traveling to the Rolling Crags party camp, go into the abandoned house directly south. After dealing with the spider inside, there will be a destructible entrance on the floor to the basement, which will then take you to a cave even further below.

You will need to take on a Dreamscourge boss, Iscern, along with a bunch of other enemies, but the Starmetal can then be seen in view nearby from where you dropped.

3. Shatterscarp Starmetal Location

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

The location of the third Avowed Starmetal in Shatterscarp is found at the southeast end of the Abandoned Mine, as shown in the above map image on the right, but it can only be accessed from one key spot. From the Thirdborn party camp, follow the side of the cliff to the right until you reach the entry point marked on the left map image.

There, you’ll find escalating stone platforms you can climb until you see a passage directly into the Abandoned Mine. Deal with the enemies inside, and climb to the top of the mine. Then head right while parkouring across to the opposite side, and the Starmetal will be found directly under a tree.

4. Gallawain’s Tusks Starmetal Location

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

The location of the fourth and final piece of Starmetal in Avowed is within the Ash Forest, northwest of the Gallawain’s Tusks map as shown above.

If you’re journeying through this part of the region for the first time, it’s a long walk from Solace Keep. However, it’s a quick stroll once you unlock the Primordial Depths party camp as a fast travel point. The Starmetal can then be found in a small crater at the bottom of the slope.

Keep in mind that once you pick up this last unit of Starmetal, you will trigger a boss fight with Destul the Revenant, a powerful bounty target. If you haven’t picked up the bounty from the board yet, you can still loot Destul’s corpse of the Putrescent Brain as a bounty trophy to quickly complete it later on.

Now that you know where to find all the Starmetal locations in Avowed, find out if there is a way to save Fior mes Iverno from being burned down by the Steel Garrote. During the ‘Memory of the Deep’ side quest, see if you should give the moon rock to the Giftbearer or Josep in Avowed in exchange for unique rewards.

Twinfinite is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy