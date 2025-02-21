Starmetal Smithy Map Location for Forged of Star-Stuff in Avowed

Finding the rare and dazzling Starmetal in Avowed is one thing, but finding a Starmetal smithy to make a weapon out of it is an even tougher task since there is only one location to go to on the map.

After talking to a regular blacksmith, like Gweneth in Paradis, you’ll need to find a higher-caliber craftsman who can work the special metal without breaking it. To complete this part of the ‘Forged of Star-Stuff’ side quest, you need to progress quite far into Avowed’s campaign.

The Starmetal Smithy’s Map Location for Forged of Star-Stuff in Avowed

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

The Starmetal Smithy you need to find in Avowed for the Forged of Star-Stuff quest is Forgemaster Dela, located in Solace Keep in the northeast of Galawain’s Tusks as marked in the map image above.

This is the fourth of Avowed’s major areas alongside Dawnshore, Emerald Stair, and Shatterscarp you explore during the campaign. To access Galawain’s Tusks, you need to complete the main quest called ‘Shadows of the Past’ in Shatterscarp.

Once you do so, you’ll unlock the ‘Our Dreams Divide Us Still’ quest, allowing you access to the region as you reach the Galawain’s Tusks Gatehouse.

How to Get Inside Solace Keep and Meet Forgemaster Dela

If Warden Kosmin won’t allow you to enter Solace Keep in Avowed, due to you not having permission from the council, you need to go back to a party camp and add Marius to your party since he is a warden who can grant you passage.

Once you’re inside Solace Keep, take the lift downstairs, walk straight through the Main Hall, go down the stairs, and Forgemaster Dela will immediately be there for you to talk to and have him start forging Starmetal weapons for you.

Should You Forge the Starmetal Sword or Arquebus?

Between the two weapons Forgemaster Dela can forge for you in Avowed during Forged of Star-Stuff, the Arquebus is the best one to select first. That’s because the one you’ll get, Moonstrike, is one of the best guns in the game and its Frost-based effects are very fun to use in battle.

The sword you can forge as well, Meteor Blade, is just as good as Moonstrike in general, but the arquebus stands out since unique swords are more common to find throughout the campaign. If you’re looking for a good enough gun to switch to an arquebus in your loadout, this is the one to go for.

Be that as it may, you can still forge Meteorblade as well by finding one of the other Starmetal locations. There are four in total in the game, so when you find two, you can go back to Dela to get them upgraded as well.

Be that as it may, you can still forge Meteorblade as well by finding one of the other Starmetal locations. There are four in total in the game, so when you find two, you can go back to Dela to get them upgraded as well.

