Because Avowed only allows you to equip two weapons loadouts, with up to two weapons in each, knowing the best combinations in the game is essential.

So you don’t end up continuously diving through your inventory to manually unequip and re-equip as you experiment, this quick and easy guide will take you through the three best pairs of combinations of loadouts so your Godlike can spend more time fighting and less time in the menus.

The Best Weapons Loadout Combinations in Avowed

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

To start your Avowed playthrough the right way, the best combinations of weapon loadouts you can use are those like the spear and shield for one, with two swords for the other. You can check out my recommendations for the other two loadouts alongside these in the table below:

Loadouts Main Hand Off Hand Loadout 1 Sword Sword Loadout 2 Spear Shield Loadout 1 Wand Grimoire Loadout 2 Axe Shield Loadout 1 Arquebus N/A Loadout 2 Axe Shield

Sword & Sword, Spear & Shield

This first of the best weapons loadout combinations in Avowed embodies the RPG classic of dual-wielding swords for fast and effective damage. While using two blades doesn’t have much Block Efficiency or Stun, their moderate damage means you can shred through an enemy rather quickly.

If you don’t have a second sword handy, an axe will make a slightly slower but effective substitute until you can find another.

The spear and shield come in when it’s time for crowd control as you face multiple foes at once. As one enemy closes in, you can switch to your shield for a well-timed parry (unlock the skill in the Ranger tree) and hit them with the spear to stun them. Step back for a moment while you switch back to your swords and return to shredding.

Wand & Grimoire, Axe & Shield

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment

Utilizing a wand and grimoire is the best weapon combination in Avowed when it comes to a magic loadout, while the axe and shield make up for the former’s defensive weaknesses.

Using a wand is a fast-paced method of combat, hitting enemies with medium-range “Stupefy”-like spells from a wizarding duel in Harry Potter. As you regain your stamina, this is where you deliver the most damage by spending your Essence on high-damage elemental spells like Fireball and Blizzard.

However, your Essence and even potions to replenish them can be limited, along with many spells not being able to prevent melee-based enemies from closing in. Like with the dual swords mentioned above, switching to a shield for a well-timed parry can stop opponents in their tracks. Combining the axe with the shield means you can inflict higher damage and Stun at the same time—allowing you to dodge away, regain some distance, and carry on spellcasting from safety.

Arquebus, Axe & Shield

Compared to the second combination, this third and final of the best weapon loadouts in Avowed works as a non-magical alternative that doesn’t have you rely on Essence. Among the most powerful long-range weapons in Avowed, Arquebuses are the perfect choice for hitting far-away targets accurately for high damage and Stun.

On the other hand, the Arquebuses’ weakness comes from its incredibly long reload time. You can unlock the “Steady Aim” skill in the Ranger ability tree to create a slowdown effect for better aim and “Marksmanship” to increase your damage, but being unable to kill an enemy in one hit leaves you vulnerable to attack while you reload.

The trusty shield comes in once again. A perfect parry will stop any foes that were too close from getting a strike in before you can reload your massive gun. Then, using an axe like Drawn Winter, you can Stun your attackers while you get your Arequebus ready for another shot and hopefully a finishing blow.

That’s everything you need to know about the best weapons to equip into your Avowed loadouts, find out if you can avoid killing Brentis & Pod. As you begin to progress in the campaign, see whether you have to leave a coin at the Watcher’s pond after your reading.

