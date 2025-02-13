Can You Save Brentis & Pod in Avowed?

Your dialog choices potentially changing the fate of certain characters is one of the elements that makes Avowed so interesting, and finding out whether you can save Brentis and Pod is one tough decision you’ll need to make.

Although the two initially approach the Godlike intending to kill them, choose the right words, and you can make it so you save at least one of the murderous pair in the game. After all, their murderous intent is only based on misinformation and an order from their superiors, so it’s worth trying to give them a second chance.

Can You Save Brentis or Pod in Avowed?

While Pod can be saved in Avowed, you will be forced to at least kill Brentis no matter what dialog options you pick. Jumping to conclusions about the godlike being a plague carrier, Brentis is determined to end your life, leading you and your party to fight her to the death.

To save Pod in Avowed, you need to select the following dialog options, which you can do so regardless of your character’s background:

“If you’re looking for the ambassador, I already found him.”

“Now that you mention it, I have been feeling a little sick.”

“[Clutch your stomach.] Ohhh… my guts… here it comes… curse this terrible plague…”

“[Pretend to vomit into your hands.] Ohhh… help me…”

As soon as Pod utters the line starting with “I… I can’t do this anymore!”, you’ll have saved him in Avowed. He’ll proceed to run away when the combat encounter with Brentis starts.

If you pick up the ‘Cryptic Letter’ document on Brentis’ body, you’ll then see her mysterious orders to deliver information on you in exchange for a bounty. However, it seems like her radical thoughts got the better of her. She took her investigation too far, making it so you can’t save her no matter what you say.

If you choose any other dialog options that aren’t exclusive to character backstories, Pod will join Brentis in the fight and ultimately meet his death as well.

However, by choosing the War Hero background in our playthrough, we also found the following dialog options made Pod give up and run away:

“I didn’t survive battle just to be done in by a pair of street whelps.”

“[Stare off into the distance, haunted by your past.]” or “Yes. They were brutal, but necessary”.

Although Brentis can’t be saved, you can make the most of her death by looting her corpse for the two grenades and the valuable Agate gem she kept on her, earning you a bit of Gold when selling it to a merchant.

It’s a shame for the innocent Pod, who was misled by Brentis and is now all alone, but at least you’ve got a fun new mystery and some valuables in store.

What Happens to Pod if You Save Him in Avowed?

If you save Pod by scaring him away through threats of the plague or extreme violence, he will run off in the opposite direction of your fight with Brentis to parts unknown.

At the stage of our playthrough at the time of writing, it’s currently unknown as to when and how Pod will appear again if he lived through your first encounter. Nevertheless, we will update this guide as soon as we discover for information.

