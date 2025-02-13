If you speak to the Perturbed Patron during the ‘Untimely End’ main quest in Avowed, it’s easy to wonder whether you need to place a coin in the Watcher’s Pond since the NPC makes such a big deal about it. Here is exactly what will happen depending on what you do with the Watcher’s coin in Avowed.

After giving you a coin to place in the pond behind the Watcher’s home after you’ve had your reading, the depressed man will answer any query on why you have to with the fact that’s tradition and “what you do is your decision. But you have been warned” as if something dire will happen if you don’t.

Thankfully, that is not the case.

Should You Place a Coin in the Watcher’s Pond in Avowed?

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

After your meeting with Runyd, you don’t need to place a coin in the Watcher’s Pond in Avowed. Nothing bad will happen if you decide not to.

Not only does Runyd make no mention of needing to place a coin herself, but the Perturbed Patron makes no mention of doing so again, whether you’ve already placed one after your reading or not.

In fact, instead of placing your coin from the Patron by the Watcher’s Pond in Avowed, you can take all of the coins already left there with no consequences, leaving you with an extra 27 coins in your inventory to spend as you please.

If you go back into the Watcher’s house to talk with Runyd or the Perturbed Patron after stealing all of the pond’s coins, they will just churn through their standard NPC dialog without mentioning your theft.

As you cross the bridge out of the Watcher’s territory, neither will come after you either, so don’t worry about being hunted down by another assassin for stealing a handful of coins or at least neglecting to leave one.

Don’t Forget the Loot on the Other Side of the Pond

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via Twinfinite

Not only do you not need to place a coin by the Watcher’s Pond in Avowed, but there’s a small cliff on the other side with a small backpack of loot for you as well.

To reach the bag, you need to use an ice-based spell or weapon like Drawn in Winter to create platforms that you can walk across or climb up. You can alternatively use the ice-based throwable, the Eye of Rymrgand. In the bag, you’ll find the following:

Turquoise (Gem)

Copper Skyet x39

Common Grimoire of Greater Elements

Health Potion

Softwood Branch (Upgrade Material) x2

Pelt (Armor Material)

Lockpick

Valuable gems like Turquoise are a great find on their own as you can sell them for a quick few extra coins, but the Grimoire of Greater Elements is a great bonus find.

Essentially an upgraded version of the Common Grimoire of Elements you found in the opening mission, the Greater variant unlocks superior spells of each element: Fireball, Blizzard, and Crackling Bolt.

You’ll need to unlock the first rank of the “Grimoire Mastery” skill in the Wizard skill tree, but these spells will be worth the skill point cost in the upcoming battles ahead in the campaign.

All in all, while you don’t need to place a coin by the Watcher’s Pond in Avowed, you should at least pay it a visit for some high-quality valuables and weapons.

On the other hand, if we do find any direct consequences of refusing to leave a coin and taking the existing ones further in our playthrough, we will update this guide as soon as possible.

