Should You Report the Tradesperson’s Grenade in Avowed or Lie?

Even Avowed’s smaller side quests come with different outcomes, including whether to turn the gate’s Tradesperson NPC in for the grenades she’s hiding in her cart. Lying to the Aedyran Solider and letting a cheeky rebel like this go could also lead to explosive consequences in the game. This is everything you need to know on whether or not you should report the Tradesperson’s grenade in Avowed.

Should You Turn In the Tradesperson’s Grenades or Lie to the Guard in Avowed?

For Avowed players, choosing to turn in the Tradesperson for her grenades is the best option.

There isn’t a major difference to your experience as the Envoy by turning her in outside of getting to keep the grenades for yourself and the Aedyran Solider arresting her, but it turns out doing so could have prevented an extra disaster for the city.

During the ‘An Untimely End’ main quest, as you start fighting your way through the Temple of Ondra to enter the Cistern underneath and hunt your assassin, you’ll find a Smuggler Report document detailing what happened earlier.

The report reveals that the Tradesperson at the gate was a smuggler working for the rebels, who has now been hauled away into a cell. If you lied and allowed her through, their agent and her grenades would have surely made it through and given the rebels an extra weapon.

What if You Lie and Let the Tradesperson Through?

If you choose not to tell the Aedyran Solider about the Tradesperson’s grenades in Avowed, the guard will simply allow her into the city.

The NPCs won’t move anywhere after the scene is finished, but this dialog option means the Tradesperson smuggler will get the grenades through to her comrades and try to sew more chaos throughout the city.

We haven’t found any further consequences around this quest in our current playthrough at the time of writing, but we will be updating this guide as soon as we know more.

