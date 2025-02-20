Like other tough choices in Avowed side quests, that of ‘Memory of the Deep’ makes it hard to pick between giving the Mysterious Meteorite moon rock to Josep or the Giftbearer.

Both quest-givers offer rewards for giving the moon rock to them in the final step of the mission. While one choice is indeed better than the other, there is a moral consequence you should keep in mind.

Should You Give the Moon Rock to Josep or the Giftbearer in Memory of the Deep in Avowed?

To get the most out of Memory of the Deep in terms of rewards, you should give the Mysterious Meteorite moon rock to Josep Abaccio.

This is because while the Giftbearer will leave behind a unique reward of his own after the quest finishes if you give him the moon rock, you can make a deal with him to exchange something else, allowing you to get both rewards from these two NPCs.

On the other hand, Josep will sadly lose his life by the time you find him again the next day. Be that as it may, if you don’t care about the lives of non-consequential NPCs, don’t worry about it.

What if You Give the Moon Rock to the Giftbearer?

Handing over the Mysterious Meteorite to the Giftbearer will follow with him paying you 550 coins for your efforts, along with leaving behind the unique Trinket, the Statuette of Lament, which you can pick up the next day from the spot where you met him previously.

Modeled after the Lady of Lament the Giftbearers serve, this special accessory doubles the amount of time you can spend underwater, making it handy for exploring. Especially when it comes to tracking those totem pieces in each region.

The ‘Return to Josep’ objective will then be crossed out since it is now unachievable. The quest will end and you will get 2550 XP.

What if You Give the Moon Rock to Josep?

Giving the Moon Rock to Josep at the end of ‘Memory of the Deep’ in Avowed will have him give you 500 coins, 3060 XP, and a useful unique Amulet. The amulet is called Chanter’s Panpipes, which summons a Phantom to fight for you with each use.

Before returning to Josep, you can still get the Statuette of Lament from the Giftbearer by making a deal with him to exchange a memory instead. When the Giftbearer says the line starting with “Now, will you return it?”, select the following dialogue options:

“Actually, what if you and I agreed to something different?”

“Giftbearers deal in memories, don’t they? What if you took one of mine”

If you are going to give the moon rock to Josep, make sure you go to the Giftbearer first, or you won’t have this option to make a deal and get the Statuette of Lament.

Josep’s Death

Unfortunately, deciding to give Josep the Mysterious Meteorite in Avowed will be his undoing. Because the moon rock attracts angry Revenants, they’ll be drawn to Josep’s location wanting the Mysterious Meteorite for themselves.

If you go back to the spot where you last spoke to Josep the next day, you will find his dead body along with those of two Revenants who came after him and the Moon Rock. On the other hand, as long as you spoke to the Giftbearer and made a deal first, you got two rewards for the price of one NPC’s life, so it’s a win-win.

